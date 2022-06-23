News in Brief

June 28 Celebration at Charlesgate Park

The Charlesgate Alliance, Emerald Necklace Conservancy, and the Department of Conservation and Recreation invite the public to “New Trees and a Brighter Future for Charlesgate” – celebration of milestone achievements in the park, including 15 trees newly planted there with community support, as well as recently proposed investments by the MassDOT for the transformation along the Charles River and over the Mass Pike – on Tuesday, June 28, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at “The Grove” area of Charlesgate Park, located at the southwest cor-ner of Beacon Street and Charlesgate East. Remarks begin at 10 a.m., followed by an optional tour of the park for guests. (The rain date for this event is Wednesday, June 29, from 1:30 to 3 p.m.)

Register for the event at https://www.emeraldnecklace.org/event/charlesgate-6-28/.

Copley Square Farmers Market Reopens

The Copley Square Market runs on Tuesdays and Fridays from 11AM – 6PM for more information, go to massfarmersmarkets.org.

​​Mayor Wu Announces a Very Proud City

Mayor Michelle Wu, in partnership with the Office of Economic Opportunity and Inclusion, Office of Equity and Inclusion, and Men of Melanin Magic, announced A Very Proud City, an LGBTQ+ Pride series with events to take place throughout Downtown Boston. “I’m so excited to be in community and celebrate Pride this month,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “A Very Proud City series will center our LGBTQ+ residents, support local organizations and amplify events that highlight and serve our LGBTQ+ community. I’m grateful to all of our partners for working to ensure that we are celebrating our queer communities and I encourage everyone to stop by these events.” Learn more at boston.gov.

Fete De La Musique Volunteers Needed

On Saturday, June 25, Community Music Center of Boston is having their annual Fete de la Musique, a free outdoor festival hosted by CMCB with performances and family-friendly activities at parks throughout Boston’s South End neighborhood. One site has a sensory-friendly tent for families and children to enjoy specially tailored performances. Events run from 3-6pm, with many volunteer opportunities, ranging from helping move equipment, being an usher, headcounts of attendees, scooping ice cream, and more. Naturally, all volunteers get to enjoy the lovely music and some fun on the summer solstice! Contact Jessica Chen at CMCB to sign up.

Application for Pop-Up Cooling Kits

The City of Boston, acting through Climate Ready Boston (CRB), is granting 30 Pop-up Cooling Kits (“cooling kits”) to community based organizations (CBOs) that have public events this summer with access to potable water. THe cooling kits are mobile water misting tents designed for short-term use to easily set up and disassemble and provide immediate cooling. Each cooling kit includes a hose, misters, and a tent to set up at public outdoor events throughout the summer Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis. Please apply ASAP as kits are limited. Apply at https://tinyurl.com/TBS-cooling-kit-app.