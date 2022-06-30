Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular back at the Esplanade this year

After two years of virtual Fourth of July events because of COVID-19, the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular is returning to the Hatch Shell on the Charles River Esplanade.

Though the free program will be in-person this year, it will also be broadcast live on Bloomberg TV and Bloomberg radio, and also on WHDH Channel 7 from 8-11pm on Monday, July 4, according to a press release. It is sponsored by Eaton Vance, Bloomberg, Mass General Brigham, and the Fairmont Copley Plaza hotel.

“The past three years have given us profound lessons on the importance of not taking things for granted and appreciating the many everyday gifts of our lives, as well as caring and looking out for each other,” Boston Pops conductor Keith Lockhart said in a statement. “I am so grateful that we can come together once again to celebrate Independence Day and all that we aspire to be as citizens of this great country and the city we’re proud to call home.”

Lockhart will be conducting his 27th Fourth of July program this year, and the program will be hosted by Romaine Bostick, Kailey Leinz, Janet Wu, and Joe Shortsleeve, all of Bloomberg.

Aside from performances by the Boston Pops, this year’s program will feature Chaka Khan, a ten-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter, as well as Tony and Grammy Award-winning singer and actress Heather Headley and singer-songwriter Javier Colon, who was winner on season one of “The Voice.”

Performances will also be given by the Middlesex County Volunteers Fifes & Drums, as well as the Tanglewood Festival Chorus. Soldiers from the Massachusetts National Guard 54th Volunteer regiment will present the colors.

“I’m thrilled to welcome residents and visitors back for the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular to the Charles River Esplanade,” Mayor Michelle Wu said in a statement. “I’m so grateful to all of our city departments and partners for activating our spaces so that all of our families can enjoy this beloved tradition on the fourth of July.”

According to the release, the event “will include a special moment in memory of David Mugar, whose support of Boston’s Independence Day celebration starting in 1974 transformed the event into one of the most recognized Independence Day celebrations in the country.” Mugar passed away on January 25 of this year.

For more information about the hosts, performers, and what items are allowed and prohibited at the event, visit the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular website at bso.org/boston-pops-fireworks-spectacular