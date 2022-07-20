News in Brief

1400 Boylston St. (Fenway Stark Market) BPDA Public Meeting

The BPDA is hosting a virtual public meeting for the proposed project at 1400 Boylston St. (Star Market), a project located in the Fenway neighborhood of Boston, on Monday, August 1 from 6:00-8:00pm. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the overall project, the potential impacts and mitigation for the project. The meeting will include a presentation followed by questions and comments from the public. Register for the meeting at bit.ly/3uF451X.

Update on Flood Damage at South End Library

From the South End Library e-news: The basement flooding in April damaged mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems, requiring replacements. The Library is engaged in this redesign and the purchase of new equipment. Delays due to supply chain challenges are expected; the estimated time frame is another 6-8 months during which the Library will remain closed. Please don’t leave book donations at the door; borrowed books can be returned to the Central Library (or any other branch).

Free Concerts at South End Library Park

In spite of the extended closure of the South End Branch, the shows will go on! The below shows are all on Turesdays beginning at 6:30pm in the park:

July 26: Pat Loomis and Friends perform music from his latest album “It’s About Time” (soul jazz).

August 2: Zeke Martin and The Oracle (jazz/funk fusion)–featuring Pat Loomis

August 9: The Dope Lotus (R&B, neo-soul)–featuring Pat Loomis

August 16: Sarah Seminski and Friends (jazz and blues)–featuring Pat Loomis

August 29 & 30: International Strings (classical, jazz, popular, and world music)

Concert in Union Park July 31

From 4-6pm on July 21, the Carl Eisman Band and vocalist John Munro will be performing popular music in Union Park. Face painting will also be available for kids, and folks are encouraged to bring their own chairs, blankets, and refreshments. The concert is free of charge, and the park will be open from 3-4pm before the concert, as well as after the concert.

Friends of the Public Garden Summer Party

The Friends of the Public Garden are holding a Summer Party on Wednesday, July 27 from 6-8pm on the top floor of the UMass Club. This annual summer bash raises funds for the #threeparks and supports our work to renew, care, and advocate for these iconic downtown greenspaces. Tickets are $95 each and include generous hors d’oeuvres and a selection of beer & wine. Tickets also include access to a silent auction and drawing featuring a fabulous array of local prizes and experiences. Tickets can be purchased at https://friendsofthepublicgarden.org/2022/06/13/july-27-2022-the-summer-party/.

Family and Friends Living Healthy Saturday Morning Walks

Attend Saturday Morning Walks hosted every Saturday beginning Saturday, June 4 and ending Saturday, September 24. The group will be meeting at the Franklin Park Golf Course Clubhouse located on 1 Circuit Dr, Dorchester, MA at 9:15 AM and walking starts at 9:30 AM. This is a great way for people to get fit and build connections with others in the Greater Boston area.

Mayor Wu Announces Curbside Food Waste Collection Program

Building on her commitment to make Boston a Green New Deal City, Mayor Michelle Wu and the Public Works Department announced that a curbside food waste collection program with rolling online enrollment is now available. Food waste collection will align with residents’ scheduled trash and recycling collection days. This program will reduce the City’s reliance on landfills and incinerators, and make it more convenient for Boston residents to dispose of their household food waste. The food waste, which will be collected through a partnership between Garbage to Garden and Save That Stuff, will be sent to Save that Stuff’s composting site in West Bridgewater to be turned into compost that will be made available to Boston parks, gardens, and schools, and sent to Waste Management’s CORe Facility in Charlestown where it will be made into clean energy. Learn more on the city’s website