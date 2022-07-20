Revere Beach Sand Sculpting Festival Is This Weekend

One of the premier events (if not THE premier event) of the summer season in the Metropolitan Boston area will take place this coming weekend with the 18th annual Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival from July 22-24.

The theme for this year’s festival is “Wonders of the World” and will feature an event centerpiece depicting the world’s most famous landmarks.

As always, the festival will be highlighted by a competition among 15 master sand sculptors from across the country and the world — this year’s competitors will come from as far away as Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Japan, and Hawaii — who will vie for the 2022 title and prizes. There are awards both from a panel of judges and the peoples’ choice, who will choose from a dazzling display of artistic creations that truly will amaze and transcend what one might think of as being possible with sand and water.

All three days will feature live musical entertainment, food trucks, specialty food vendors (as well as Revere’s Beach’s own iconic establishments!), exhibitors, and amusement rides that will provide fun for the entire family starting at 10:00 a.m. each day.

A spectacular fireworks display will be the climactic event of Saturday evening’s festivities at 9:00 p.m.

It is estimated that with the good weather that is being predicted for the weekend (as we are writing this, sunny and hot is the forecast for all three days), up to one million visitors will journey to Revere Beach to partake of this truly unique event.

Needless to say, the best means for getting to the festival will be via the MBTA. The Blue Line will bring festival-goers to the Revere Beach and Wonderland stops, which are just a short walk (literally a few minutes) to the sands of Revere Beach itself. In addition, free parking and shuttle service to the T will be available at Suffolk Downs.

As always, the Sand Sculpting Festival, which is spearheaded by the Revere Beach Partnership in cooperation with the City of Revere and the DCR, is free-of-charge.

We urge all of our readers to make the trek to Revere Beach, our nation’s first public beach, this weekend with their friends and family to partake in the fun of this unique event that will create memories that will last a lifetime.