Harvard Book Store To Open Second Location at Prudential Center

Harvard Book Store is opening a new store this spring in the space previously occupied by Barnes & Noble at the Prudential Center, according to a press release.

The new location will contain a wide selection of books, a state-of-the-art event space, and a large children’s book section, as well as community spaces. The store will operate under a long-term lease with Boston Properties (BXP), owner of the Prudential Center.

“We are delighted to bring Harvard Book Store to the City of Boston, while continuing our long tradition of bookselling at our flagship Cambridge location,” Jeff Mayersohn, co-owner of Harvard Book Store, said in a press release. “This is an ambitious project and we think we’ve established an excellent team to bring it to fruition. We envision it as an important addition to the literary life in the city and a welcoming space serving the many communities of Boston. We thank John and Linda Henry, whose recent investment in our company enables us to expand in this way.”

Added Bryan Koop, executive vice president of Boston Properties for the Boston region: “We look forward to welcoming Harvard Book Store to Prudential Center. We are particularly excited about providing another home for the bookstore’s award-winning event series, which will attract many thousands of visitors annually.”

The new store will occupy over 29,000 square feet. Project consultants include the design collaborative Bergmeyer, Colliers Project Leaders and the construction management firm Gilbane Building Company. Harvard Book Store is an independent bookstore located in Harvard Square and founded in 1932.

The store is also renowned for its author event series, hosting hundreds of book talks and signings annually, and has been recognized over the years as Boston Magazine’s “Best Bookstore” (2014), “Best Literary Series” (2017, 2018), “Best Neighborhood Shop” (2019), “Best Virtual Author Series” (2020, 2021), and “Best Old-School Bookstore” (2022).

Harvard Book Store is owned by Jeff Mayersohn and Linda Seamonson, who bought the store in 2008, and John W. Henry—principal owner of The Boston Globe and the Boston Red Sox, among other holdings – who joined the ownership group last December.

Barnes & Noble vacated their home of 20 years at the Prudential Center last month.