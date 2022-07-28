News Briefs

SoWa Artists Guild August Happenings

The SoWa Artists Guild presents First Friday on Aug. 5 from 5 to 9 p.m. at 450 Harrison Ave. and is also open every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine.

Visit http://sowaartists.com for more information.

1400 Boylston St. (Fenway Star Market) BPDA Public Meeting

The BPDA is hosting a virtual public meeting for the proposed project at 1400 Boylston St. (Star Market), a project located in the Fenway neighborhood of Boston, on Monday, August 1 from 6:00-8:00pm. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the overall project, the potential impacts and mitigation for the project. The meeting will include a presentation followed by questions and comments from the public. Register for the meeting at bit.ly/3uF451X.

Flood Damage at South End Library

From the South End Library e-news: The basement flooding in April damaged mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems, requiring replacements. The Library is engaged in this redesign and the purchase of new equipment. Delays due to supply chain challenges are expected; the estimated time frame is another 6-8 months during which the Library will remain closed. Please don’t leave book donations at the door; borrowed books can be returned to the Central Library (or any other branch).

Free Concerts at South End Library Park

In spite of the extended closure of the South End Branch, the shows will go on! The below shows are all on Turesdays beginning at 6:30pm in the park:

August 2: Zeke Martin and The Oracle (jazz/funk fusion)–featuring Pat Loomis

August 9: The Dope Lotus (R&B, neo-soul)–featuring Pat Loomis

August 16: Sarah Seminski and Friends (jazz and blues)–featuring Pat Loomis

August 29 & 30: International Strings (classical, jazz, popular, and world music)

Concert in Union Park July 31

From 4-6pm on July 31, the Carl Eisman Band and vocalist John Munro will be performing popular music in Union Park. Face painting will also be available for kids, and folks are encouraged to bring their own chairs, blankets, and refreshments. The concert is free of charge, and the park will be open from 3-4pm before the concert, as well as after the concert.

Berklee College of Music Virtual Task Force Meeting

The BPDA is hosting a Task Force Meeting for the proposed Institutional MAster Plan for Berklee College of Music, located in the Fenway neighborhood of Boston. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the overall Institutional Master Plan and the potential impacts. The meeting will include a presentation followed by questions and comments from the Task Force and the public. Please note that the purpose of this meeting is different from that of a traditional community meeting. As part of the development review process, Task Force members work closely with BPDA staff to identify the impacts of a project and recommend appropriate community benefits to offset those impacts. Task Force meetings prioritize discussion between the project proponent (i.e. the developer) and Task Force members. Please register for the meeting using the following Zoom link: bit.ly/3IGK5S1.