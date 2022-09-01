Emerald Necklace Parkfest To Be Held Throughout the Emerald Necklace Parks

Presented by the Emerald Necklace Conservancy, Emerald Necklace Parkfest marks Frederick Law Olmsted’s 200th year with free activities across the Emerald Necklace park system. The event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 1-6pm with a rain date of Sept. 25. Events will take place in Franklin Park, the Arnold Arboretum, Jamaica Pond, Olmsted Park, Riverway, Back Bay Fens, and Charlesgate Park.

A map of the participating parks.

All events are free and open to the public, and all locations will feature picnic zones, parade decorating, data “community listening boards,” as well as Emerald Necklace-wide scavenger hunts to prompt exploring designed by Culture House. Emerald Necklace Parkfest will be the year’s biggest event for Olmsted Now: Greater Boston’s Olmsted Bicentennial and the inspiration of this day-long celebration of shared use, shared health and shared power along the Emerald Necklace linear park system Olmsted designed. In addition, Emerald Necklace Parkfest is an opportunity for community groups or organizations to showcase the amazing ways you help make Greater Boston’s parks and public spaces more vibrant, verdant, equitable and welcoming for all.

Charlesgate: · Charlesgate Bouledrome 1-4pm · The Bridgeside Cypher/Cambridge Hip Hop 1-4 pm: unique all-inclusive hip-hop experience for all ages, experience levels, genders, languages and backgrounds · Charlesgate Alliance & Emerald Necklace Conservancy 2pm: Tour on park history and its future · Emerald Necklace Conservancy presentations on care for new trees at 1pm & 3pm · Food Truck 1-4pm

Back Bay Fens: · Fenway Garden Society 1-3pm: Pollinator Garden Grand Opening with ribbon cutting, talks, info on beekeeping and composting at the Fenway Victory Garden · Park Trivia with prizes and lawn games 1-4pm: at Shattuck Visitor Center offered by the Verizon Engagement Team · Conservancy presentation on volunteer program to remove invasive species 3pm

Riverway: • Park Trivia with prizes and lawn games 1-4pm offered by the Verizon Engagement Team

Olmsted Park/ Allerton Overlook: · National Parks Service 1-4pm: Pop-ups presented by the Frederick Law Olmsted National Historic Site · Live music 1-4pm: with Aydan aka DJ CO’D · Triveni Dancers 1-3pm: two performances of Indian dance · Food Truck 1-4pm

Jamaica Pond: · National Parks Service 1-6pm: Activity Pop-ups presented by the Frederick Law Olmsted National Historic Site at the Boathouse & Bandstand · Drag Queen Storyhour 1-4pm: at the Boathouse & Bandstand · Photobooth 1-4pm: at the Boathouse & Bandstand offered by the Verizon Engagement Team · Edie Bresler photography expo 1-4pm: Photographer Edie Bresler will be at Pinebank Promontory making cyanotypes with passers-by and photographing on her 4×5 field camera. These 19th century photographic processes connect us to the technology of Olmsted’s time while also offering the chance to make art in our parks now · Food Truck 1-6pm: Kush by Saba, a modern Mediterranean concept by Chef Saba Wahid Duffy and her sister Sara Wahid

Arnold Arboretum: Arboretum Tours 1-4pm starting at the Hunnewell Building lawn · The Caterpillar Lab 1-4pm: hands-on insect learning at the Hunnewell Building lawn Franklin Park at the Shattuck Picnic Grove: Trike Called Funk 1-4pm: featuring local artists · Mr Twister Youth Opera 4pm: presented by Mothers Out Front · Canvas Studios 1-4pm: accessible community art projects by Boston’s only Black-owned paint bar · Lawn Games 1-6pm · Live music 5-6pm: with Aydan aka DJ CO’D · Culminating PARADE 5-6pm · Food Truck 1-6pm For full details, please visit emeraldnecklace.org.