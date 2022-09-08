News in Brief

Bay Village Neighborhood Association’s 50th Block Party

Celebrate BVNA›s 50th block party on Thursday, September 22, 2022, from 6:30 – 9:00 pm at the Josiah Quincy Upper School, Fayette Street parking lot. Join us for a lively and festive evening under the stars. Rain or shine! (Rain venue is the Revere Hotel). Note: Due to City Hall permitting restrictions, the BVNA is unable to hold the party on Melrose Street this year.

Dinner will be catered by Maggiano›s with vegan and vegetarian options available. There will be a 50/50 raffle (cash only) with donations going to the Greater Boston Food Bank. Additional raffle prizes include a one night›s stay at the Revere and more! Donations will also be accepted for the Animal Rescue League (toys, treats, towels, blankets, linens, checks).

Tickets are Available Now!

Advance tickets, including discounted pricing, are available for BVNA Members.

Early Bird pricing through Thursday, September 15th is $20 for Members. On Friday, September 16th, the Member ticket price will increase to $25.00.

Tickets for guests and non-members are $30.00 per adult. Discounted tickets for seniors (65+), students, and children 14 and older are $15.

Children 13 and under are free!

In celebration of the BVNA› s 50th Block Party, please consider donating an extra $10 to help support this special anniversary.

As in years past, we want everyone to attend. So, if cost is a burden, simply email [email protected] All requests will be handled confidentially.

Prefer not to pay on-line? Simply write a check payable to the BVNA, include a brief note, and put through the mail slot at 24 Melrose Street by September 19th.

Fall 2022 School Reopening Information Session

Boston Public Schools is hosting a community meeting to inform BPS families about the start of school, BPS’ COVID protocols, and other important information BPS would like you to know ahead of the beginning of school.

Date: Saturday, September 10, 10:00 AM

Public Link: https://k12-bostonpublicschools.zoom.us/j/88639337818

Webinar ID: 886 3933 7818

Dial-In #: 646-518-9805

Incoming Superintendent Mary Skipper, Boston School Committee Chairperson Jeri Robinson, and Acting Superintendent Drew Echelson will be at the meeting. Please join BPS for updates, ask questions in the chat, and help all our students prepare for a solid start to the new school year.

Open Newbury Street

The City of Boston has relaunched Open Newbury Street for six consecutive Sundays of a car-free Newbury Street. The remaining dates are September 11, September 18, and September 25. Newbury will be car-free from 10am to 8pm on those dates, from Berkeley Street to Massachusetts Avenue. If you have any questions or concerns, email [email protected]

Ellis 2022 Fall Theatre Series

The Ellis Neighborhood Association is very excited to announce a new partnership with local theatre companies to offer discounted tickets to productions this fall. Here’s a wonderful opportunity to get to know your neighbors while supporting the talent and dedication of these important non-profit South End organizations. We’ve reserved seats for the following show dates. Mark your calendar, and more info about signing up will be available in early September.

Sing Street

Presented by the Huntington

Tuesday, September 20, 7:30 pm

Boston Center for the Arts, 527 Tremont Street

Tickets: $48

Heroes of the Fourth Turning

Presented by SpeakEasy Stage

Wednesday, October 5, 7:30 pm

Boston Center for the Arts, 527 Tremont Street

Tickets: $35

The Play that Goes Wrong

Presented by Lyric Stage

Wednesday, November 16, 7:30 pm

Lyric Stage, 140 Clarendon Street

Tickets: $50

Summer Dance Party Series

Boston’s Summer Dance Party Series is back! This family-friendly event series, featuring salsa, kizomba, R&B, and house music, is free and open to the public. Join us at City Hall Plaza on the following Fridays from 5PM – 8PM for each of our four dance parties:

On Friday, September 9, 2022, enjoy a House dance party on City Hall Plaza! DJ Bruno will be playing house music along with a dance performance by Phunk Phenomenon and the Floor Lords.

Boston Together Again

Every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, continuing through mid-October, Boston Together Again will host a series of free wellness events, cultural nights, and movie nights on Copley Square, the Boston Common, and City Hall Plaza. View the schedule of events at bostontogetheragain.com.

City Accepting Eligibility Forms for Community Preservation Funding

The Community Preservation Act (CPA) 2023 grant funding is open. There is nearly $39 million available to distribute to projects that build affordable housing, preserve historic sites or create open space and recreation. The deadline to submit an eligibility form is August 31. To apply for the FY23 Funding Round visit the How to Apply Page and complete a Rolling Eligibility Form.

The CPA Office will determine if a project meets the eligibility criteria of the CPA statute. If your project is eligible, applicants are invited to submit an application for consideration to our nine-member Community Preservation Committee. Learn more at boston.gov.