Positive COVID Test-Rates Drop Last Week in the Fenway While Rising in South End

Covid rates were on the decline in the Fenway, despite seeing an uptick in the South End, as well as in the Back Bay and sourounding neighborhoods.

According to data released by the Boston Public Health Commission, 5.8 percent, or 20 of the 348 individuals tested in Fenway between Aug. 23 and Aug. 29, were positive for the virus. This was a significant drop from the previous week of Aug. 16-22, when 56 Fenway residents were tested for covid, with 9.3 percent, or 33 individuals, testing positive for the virus.

In the South End, 7.6 precent, or 40 of the 528 individuals tested were positive for the virus. This was up from the previous week of Aug. 16 and 22, when 7.1 percent, or 37 of the 533 individuals tested were positive for the virus.

In all, 619 residents of the Back Bay, Beacon Hill, Downtown, the North End, and West End were tested for COVID-19 between Aug. 23 and Aug. 29, with around 6.5 percent, or 40 individuals, testing positive for the virus. This was a slight uptick from the week of Aug. 16-22, when 6.3 precent, or 39 of the 614 individuals tested were positive for the virus.

Citywide, 7.1 percent, or 599 of the 8,438 individuals tested between Aug. 23 and 29 , were positive for the virus. This was a reduction from the previous week of Aug. 16 to 22, when 7.8 percent, or 682 of the 8,750 individuals tested were positive for the virus.