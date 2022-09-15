Developer Files PNF With City for Development of Air-Rights Parcel 13

A developer filed a Project Notification Form (PNF) with the city on Sept. 12 for the proposed development of air-rights Parcel 13 at the intersection of Boylston Street and Massachusetts Avenue in the Back Bay.

TPC Boston Parcel 13 Holdings, LLC, an affiliate of The Peebles Corporation, filed a Revised Letter of Intent (“LOI”) with the Boston Planning & Development Agency on Thursday, April 7 for the proposed development of air-rights Parcel 13. The site is located on the northeast corner of the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Boylston Street, partially over the east and west bound lanes of the Massachusetts Turnpike and partially over the MBTA Green Line Hynes Station.

The proposed project comprises two main building elements – a 10-story, 125-unit, 100-percent affordable apartment tower, as well as an approximately 300,000 square-foot, 12-story, lab/office building. The project will make accessibility and compliance upgrades to the Hynes station and also contain more than 10,000 square feet of retail space. It will include a micro-mobility hub, consisting of over 100 public bicycle spaces with lockers open to the public. The project will not have any on-site parking, according to the developer.

The public comment period for the project is open through Oct. 12: visit https://tinyurl.com/BPDA-975Boyl-comments-TBS to submit public comments or for more information on the project.