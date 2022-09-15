Positive COVID Tests on the Rise From Last Week in Fenway and South End, As Well as Across Back Bay and Surrounding Neighborhoods

Positive COVID tests a saw minor increase from the previous week in the Fenway and South End, as well as in the Back Bay and surrounding neighborhoods. According to data released by the Boston Public Health Commission, 6.2 percent, or 18 of the 290 Fenway residents tested between Aug. 30 and Sept. 5 were positive for the virus. This was a slight uptick from the previous week of Aug. 23-29, when 5.8 percent, or 20 of the 348 individuals tested were positive for the virus.

In the South End, 7.8 percent, or 35 of the 448 individuals tested between Aug. 30 and Sept. 5 were positive for the virus. This was a slight increase from the previous week of Aug. 23-28, when 7.6 precent, or 40 of the 528 individuals tested were positive for the virus.

A total of 520 residents of the Back Bay, Beacon Hill, Downtown, the North End, and West End was tested for COVID-19 between Aug. 30 and Sept. 5, with around 8.5 percent, or 44 individuals, testing positive f the virus. This was a slight uptick from the previous week of Aug. 23-29, when 6.5 precent, or 40 of the 619 residents tested in those neighborhoods were positive for the virus.

Citywide, 7.4 percent, or 522 of the 7,0004 individuals tested between Aug. 30 and Sept. 5 were positive for the virus. This was a slight uptick from the previous week of Aug. 23-29, when 7.1 precent, or 599 of the 8,438 residents tested citywide were positive for the virus.