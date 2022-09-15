Registration Open for Tufts CTSI’s 7th Annual Asian Health Symposium

You are invited to join Tufts Clinical and Translational Science Institute (Tufts CTSI) and the Addressing Disparities in Asian Populations through Translational Research (ADAPT) program for the 7th Annual Asian Health Symposium “Unpacking the Root Causes of Problem Gambling in the Asian Community: From Research to Action” on Friday, September 30.

The recently launched Asian CARES report illuminates how problem gambling is the “canary in the coal mine” for the Asian community. Join us to learn about the root causes as well as the short and long-term impacts of gambling addiction on children, families, and the broader Asian community and how problem gambling can be addressed by using a public health approach.

Researchers and community members are encouraged to attend! Language interpretation and translation services in Chinese Mandarin and Cantonese will be provided.

Date: Friday, September 30, 2022, 9:00AM-1:30PM (Breakfast and Registration: 9:00AM-9:30AM; Lunch and Networking: 12:30PM-1:30PM)

Location: Center for Medical Education, Room #114 | 145 Harrison Ave. — Chinatown

Registration and more information: https://www.tuftsctsi.org/events/7th-annual-asian-health-symposium/