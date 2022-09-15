Return of ‘Boston Blooms With Daffodils’

Mayor Michelle Wu announced that the Boston Parks and Recreation Department will once again distribute over 15,000 daffodil bulbs for planting on public ways citywide through the “Boston Blooms with Daffodils” beautification initiative started in 2011.

Individuals, civic associations, church groups, sports leagues, scout troops, open space advocates, and parks friends are encouraged to sign up to participate. Last year, over 100 community groups planted bulbs in neighborhoods across the City.

Those interested in participating may fill out a form online at boston.gov/boston-blooms. The online application form will remain open until late September on a rolling basis. Due to limited supply, groups are not guaranteed bulbs, but the Parks Department will strive to accommodate all requests. The application deadline is September 30.

The plantings will take place in approved locations on the weekends of October 30 and November 6. The Parks Department will contact interested groups and provide bulb pick-up instructions and dates. Groups and individuals are asked to use their own tools.

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department encourages volunteers to take photos of their groups on planting days and share them via social media using the hashtag #BostonBlooms. For more information on “Boston Blooms with Daffodils,” call (617) 635-4505 or email [email protected] To stay up to date with news, events, and improvements in Boston parks, sign up for our email list at bit.ly/Get-Parks-Emails, and follow our social channels @bostonparksdept on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.