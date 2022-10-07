BBAC To Hold Virtual Meeting on Oct. 12

The Back Bay Architectural Commission will hold a virtual public hearing on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 4:30 p.m.

This meeting will only be held virtually and not in person. You can participate in the meeting by going to https://us02web.Zoom.Us/j/84814793711 or calling 301-715-8592 and enter meeting id 848 1479 3711 #. You can also submit written comments or questions to [email protected]

The agenda will be as follows:

I. VIOLATIONS COMMITTEE MEETING – 4:30pm

• 362 Marlborough Street: Unapproved rooftop HVAC equipment.

• 171 Newbury Street: Unapproved rooftop HVAC equipment.

II. DESIGN REVIEW PUBLIC HEARING – 5:00pm

• 23.0270 BB 745 Boylston Street:

Applicant: Kenneth Gruskin

Proposed Work: At front façade renovate storefront and replace signage.

• 23.0074 BB 7 Newbury Street:

Applicant: Mike Jammen

Proposed Work: At front façade install projected two-story storefront; and at rear elevation elevator and roof deck at rear addition.

• 23.0273 BB 30 Newbury Street:

Applicant: Roby Totten

Proposed Work: At front façade renovate storefront, replace signage and install flag holders and flags.

• 23.0271 BB 12 Commonwealth Avenue:

Applicant: Albert Rex

Proposed Work: At front façade install accessible ramp.

• 23.0195 BB 337 Commonwealth Avenue:

Applicant: Will Capachione

Proposed Work: At roof replace black rubber membrane roofing in-kind, erect penthouse and roof deck.

III. ADMINISTRATIVE REVIEW/APPROVAL: In order to expedite the review process, the commission has delegated the approval of certain work items, such as those involving ordinary maintenance and repair, restoration or replacement, or which otherwise have a minimal impact on a building’s appearance, to commission staff pending ratification at its monthly public hearing. Having been identified as meeting these eligibility criteria and all applicable guidelines, the following applications will be approved at this hearing:

• 23.0272 BB & 23.0264 BB 19 Arlington Street: At rear replace black rubber membrane

• 23.0229 BB 255 Beacon Street: Replace nine six-over-six wood windows in-kind.

• 23.0240 BB 274 Beacon Street: At front façade restore window sash and replace storm windows in-kind.

• 23.0244 BB 274 Beacon Street: At front façade restore window sash and replace storm windows in-kind.

• 23.0278 BB 275 Beacon Street: At rear elevation repair and re-point masonry, and repaint windows and fire escape.

• 23.0239 BB 295 Beacon Street: At rear elevation replace two one-over- one windows with wood one-over-one wood windows.

• 23.0279 BB 418 Beacon Street: Replace twenty-three windows with appropriate wood windows, and repair eleven windows.

• 23.0136 BB 72 Commonwealth Avenue: At front façade repair entry steps.

• 23.0267 BB 174 Commonwealth Avenue: At front façade re-point and repair masonry, and repaint window trim and fire escape.

• 23.0259 BB 290 Commonwealth Avenue: At front façade re-point and repair masonry, repair copper cornice, replace copper gutter and downspout in-kind, and re-caulk and repaint window trim.

• 23.0256 BB 390 Commonwealth Avenue: At front replace black rubber membrane roof at balcony in-kind.

• 23.0245 BB 115 Newbury Street: At front façade replace signage.

• 23.0274 BB 126 Newbury Street: At front façade replace signage.

• 23.0263 BB 132 Newbury Street: At front façade repair masonry and paving.

• 23.0277 BB 135 Newbury Street: At front façade renovate storefront and replace signage.

• 23.0242 BB 331 Newbury Street: At front façade replace blade sign.

IV RATIFICATION OF 9/14/2022 PUBLIC HEARING MINUTES

V STAFF UPDATES

VI projected adjournment: 7:00 p.m.