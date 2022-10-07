Josiah Quincy Elementary School’s 175th Anniversary Celebration at Empire Garden

The Josiah Quincy Elementary School (JQES) will be celebrating 175 years in the Boston community with its annual celebration banquet on Thursday, October 20 at Empire Garden Restaurant. The event will feature a 10-course Chinese banquet (beer and wine included) and a live student-led performance. A VIP Champagne Reception is also an exciting new option added this year.

This year’s theme is “Together Again” as we reconnect in-person to celebrate our school’s rich history and our vision towards the future of our school. Our events have sold out in the past, so be sure to get your tickets early. Join us, and help us make it great!

The event will take place on Thursday, October 20 from 6:00-9:00PM at the Empire Garden Restaurant — 690 Washington St., Chinatown

To purchase tickets and donate go to: http://supportjqes.org/