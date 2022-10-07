MassArt Unveils New Mural

Special to the Sun

Last week MassArt unveiled a new mural in the Atrium of the Design and Media Center, at the heart of campus. Intrepid, was created with members of Boston-based GN Crew, MassArt’s inaugural Tyrone Maurice Adderley Artists in Residence, in collaboration with MassArt students.

This past spring, GN Crew – Genaro “Go Five” Ortega (MassArt alum ’09), Rob “Problak” Gibbs, Lee “SOEMS” Beard and Luis “Take 1” Taforo – held black book sessions with students across disciplines. They gave the students a glimpse into their process and discussed what community engagement means to them. During these sessions concepts for MassArt’s mural took shape.

GN Crew’s graffiti art appears in public spaces throughout the city of Boston, including most recently, “Breathe Life Together” on the Greenway in Dewey Square.

Neighbors in the Mission Hill, Roxbury, and Fenway neighborhoods are invited to come to campus and explore this monumental work.