Boston Traffic Advisory Over the Weekend

Events happening in the City of Boston this weekend will bring some parking restrictions and street closures. People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the Bluebikes website and information on the MBTA may be found online. For a faster return trip, the MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket. Walking is also a great way to move around.

John Winthrop School Fair

Saturday, October 15, 2022,

Back Bay- 10 AM to 2 PM

The temporary park regulation “Tow Zone No Stopping Boston Police Special Event Saturday” will be in place on the following street:

• Marlborough Street, Both sides, between Clarendon Street and Berkeley Street, including all of the parking meters.

March

Saturday, October 15, 2022

Brighton-Kenmore Square- Back Bay- Beacon Hill – Begins in Brighton at 12 PM

The following route will have roadway closures:

• Commonwealth Avenue, outbound at Alcorn Street to Babcock Street,

• Commonwealth Avenue, inbound side to Mass Ave to Hereford St.

• Enter Commonwealth Avenue Mall

• Arlington St, between Commonwealth Ave and Boylston

• Boylston St, between Arlington and Charles St.

• Entering Boston Common at Charles and Boylston Streets