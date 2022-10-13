Fall-O-Ween Children’s Festival Returns Oct. 21 to the Common

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department host the second annual Fall-o-Ween Children’s Festival on the Boston Common Parade Ground at the corner of Beacon and Charles Streets on Friday, Oct. 21, from 5 to 8 p.m.

Adults and children are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes and participate in a wide range of free, fun, and spooky family-friendly activities. Test your courage in our Haunted Zombie Maze and on the Spooky Mansion Slide, try the Jumpin’ Pumpkin, test your skills at the bean bag toss, and enjoy nighttime fun on the LED cornhole, swings, and seesaws.

The Fall-o-Ween Children’s Festival is presented by the Boston Parks and Recreation Department in partnership with the Skating Club of Boston. Key sponsors are HP Hood LLC and Mission Realty Advisors team at Compass. Additional support is provided by the Boston Circus Guild, UMass Boston Baby Lab, and Renewal by Andersen.

A “monster mash” of activities will include music, giveaways, arts and crafts, rides on the trackless train, pop-up mural activity from the Mayor’s Mural Crew, a stilt walker, fresh water from the Boston Water and Sewer Commission Water Truck, and field games, individual, and group play facilitated by Knucklebones. For more information, visit boston.gov/falloween. To stay up to date with news, events, and design and construction work in Boston parks, sign up for the email list at bit.ly/Get-Parks-Emails and follow our social channels @bostonparksdept on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram