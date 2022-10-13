News in Brief

Educational Forum on Homelessness Coming to BPL’s Copley Branch

A citywide educational forum, sponsored by the Neighborhood Association of the Back Bay and the Boston Public Library, to increase public understanding of efforts to combat homelessness throughout our neighborhoods takes place on Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Copley branch of the BPL, as well as online.

The forum will be moderated by Shirley Leung, columnist and associate editor for The Boston Globe, with opening remarks from David Leonard, president of the BPL.

The panelists will be leading contributors to affordable and supportive housing efforts including Sheila Dillon, chief of housing and director of the Mayor’s Office of Housing;

Matthew Pyne, director of housing programs for the Pine Street Inn, Pine Street Inn job training participant, and a Boston resident with life experience; Joyce Tavon, senior director of policy and programs for the MA Housing and Shelter Alliance; Chanda Smart, CEO of OnyxGroup Development, LLC, and a member of the Street Outreach Unit for the Boston Police Department.

Register at https://bpl.bibliocommons.com/events/632b787602aea59e4fa03f5b.

Women’s Lunch Place Fundraiser Set for Nov. 17

The Neighborhood Association of the Back Bay is teaming with the Women’s Lunch Place (WLP), a women’s day shelter on Newbury Street, to present their second Harvest Festival on Thursday, Nov. 17, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Women’s Lunch Place at 67 Newbury St.

This year’s joint benefit will feature music, a silent auction, a cocktail reception, and dinner, with proceeds going to support NABB’s civic work on homelessness, affordable housing, safety, and other civic issues, as well as WLP’s services for homeless and at-risk women.

Individual tickets are $125, and sponsorships begin at $2,000.

Visit https://womenslunchplace.org/nabb) for more details, including sponsorships, suggested auction items to donate, and to purchase tickets.

Boston Ward Five Republican Committee Meeting Set for Oct. 25

Ahead of the state mid-terms, the Boston Ward Five Republican Committee will hold its next meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 25, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Boston Park Plaza Hotel.