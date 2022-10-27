City of Boston Releases Traffic Advisory

Events happening in the City of Boston this week will bring some parking restrictions and street closures. People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the Bluebikes website and information on the MBTA may be found online. The MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket for a faster return trip. Walking is also a great way to move around.

Local event includes:

Back Bay

Boston Book Festival- Saturday, October 29, 2022

The Boston Book Festival Event will take place in and around Copley Square. This free and open-to-the-public event will consist of numerous activities and presentations. The set-up for this event and the event itself will require some parking restrictions on the following streets:

• Boylston Street, Southeast side (Copley Square side), from Dartmouth Street to opposite #551 Boylston Street – which includes all of the multi-space metered spaces.

• Trinity Place, Southwest side (Copley Plaza Hotel side), from St. James Avenue to the side entrance of the hotel.