The Newbury Boston Launches New Fireplace Program in Hotel’s Luxury Suites

The Newbury Boston, managed by Highgate, located at One Newbury Street in the city’s Back Bay neighborhood, welcomes the crisp fall season with a luxurious collection of 42 wood burning fireplace suites, perfect for a romantic New England getaway or a cozy family vacation.

Each Fireplace Suite invites guests to indulge in luxury with a plush king bed, wood-burning fireplace, separate living and sleeping areas, marble bathroom with a walk-in rainforest shower, and the complimentary services of a Fireplace Butler. Guests may choose from a thoughtfully selected menu of wood varietals including quick burning and warming Birch, long burning and fragrant Cherry, lightly scented Oak, and the sweet quintessentially New England, Maple. Once wood selections are made, the hotel’s Fireplace Butler will expertly lay the fire and set the perfect ambiance, preparing guests for a cozy night in or warming them up after a day of exploring.

To complement the experience, the hotel has created a special menu of sweet and savory bites, as well as cozy cocktails to be enjoyed fireside. Guests can warm their palette with a Grilled Cheese & Tomato Bisque Soup or treat their sweet tooth with S’mores or a rich Molten Chocolate Cake. These bites can be paired with an array of wine and seasonal cocktails. Selections include: the Campfire, a smoky cocktail featuring Don Julio Reposado, Montelobos Mezcal, toasted marshmallow syrup and chocolate mole bitters garnished with tableside torched marshmallow; a house bottled New England Old Fashioned featuring Maker’s Mark infused with local apples, Vermont maple syrup and Angostura bitters; or Spiked Drinking Chocolate made with LA Burdick chocolate, Appleton Estate Rum and Giffard Crème de Cacao (non-alcoholic hot cocoa is also available).

In addition to the fireplace suites, the hotel offers a number of additional cozy fireside spots. The Street Bar offers classic cocktails and New England inspired culinary offerings curated by Major Food Group. The bar transports guests back to the 1920s with classic leather barstools, a crackling fireplace, and dark wood accents to create a speakeasy ambience. Hotel guests also enjoy exclusive use of The Library, which also houses a fireplace that was rediscovered during the hotel’s renovation. Relax in the library with a cup of coffee or cocktail and settle in with a book from hotel’s collection curated by the Boston Public Library and Trident Booksellers.

To book a Fireplace Suite or learn more about The Street Bar or The Library, please visit thenewburyboston.com.

Located in Back Bay, Boston’s premier shopping and dining destination, and directly across from The Public Garden, The Newbury Boston opened in 1927 as one of the first Ritz Carlton hotels in the United States. Leveraging three world-renowned designers, Highgate meticulously transformed the building into a 286-room luxury hotel, complete with signature dining experiences, 16,000 square feet of stunning event space, and a reimagined entrance plaza on Newbury Street. The Newbury Boston’s impressive food and beverage offerings are curated by Major Food Group and include Contessa, the dramatic rooftop restaurant; The Street Bar, a cherished local destination; and an exclusive guest lounge, The Library. Impeccably curated guest experiences extend to 24-hour in-room personal dining and special events, weddings, and meetings. The Newbury Boston is managed by Highgate.

