Back Bay Architectural Commission To Meet Next Wednesday

The commission will hold its next public hearing virtually on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 4:30 p.m.
This hearing will be held virtually and not in person.
To participate, please go to our Zoom meeting link or call 301-715-8592 and enter meeting ID 951 5384 7859#. You can also email comments through email at [email protected]
Public testimony begins at 4:30pm
Discussion Topics
1. Violations Committee – 4:30pm 362 Marlborough Street: Unapproved rooftop HVAC equipment.
171 Newbury Street: Unapproved rooftop HVAC equipment.
2. Design Review – 5:00pm 23.0368 BB 120-126 Newbury Street: Master plan for retail signage.
23.0355 BB 149 Newbury Street: Master plan for retail signage.
23.0330 BB 362 Commonwealth Avenue: At roof replace existing roof deck.
23.0367 BB 226 Marlborough Street: At roof replace existing head house & adjacent skylight, relocated mechanical equipment and replace existing roof deck.
3. Administrative Review/Approval 23.0379 BB 19 Arlington Street: At side elevation replace galvanized downspout in-kind.
23.0285 BB 316 Beacon Street: At rear garage roof replace black rubber membrane roof in-kind.
23.0318 BB 346 Beacon Street: At roof replace black rubber membrane roof in-kind.
23.0317 BB 535 Boylston Street: At front façade installation of dining patio and furnishings.
23.0293 BB 607 Boylston Street: At front façade and side elevation replace three wall signs
23.0364 BB 811 Boylston Street: At front façade replace wall and window signage.
23.0365 BB 855 Boylston Street: At front façade replace signage at entrance canopy.
23.0335 BB 230 Clarendon Street: At rear elevation repair exist fire escape.
23.0337 BB 44 Commonwealth Avenue: At rear elevation replace existing fire escape.
23.0359 BB 44 Commonwealth Avenue: At front façade repair roof at portico.
23.0342 BB 150 Commonwealth Avenue: Repair masonry, windows, doors roof and gutters.
23.0322 BB 277 Dartmouth Street: At front façade replace deteriorated sections of wood soffit in-kind.
23.0356 BB 35 Newbury Street: At front façade replace wall sign.
23.0294 BB 154 Newbury Street: At front façade replace wall sign and window signage.
23.0360 BB & 23.0356 BB 216 Newbury Street: At front façade replace blade sign and security camera.
23.0325 BB 254 Newbury Street: At front façade replace blade sign.
4. Ratification of 10-12-2022 Public Hearing Minutes
5. Staff Updates
6. Projected Adjournment – 6:30pm