Back Bay Architectural Commission To Meet Next Wednesday

The commission will hold its next public hearing virtually on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 4:30 p.m.

This hearing will be held virtually and not in person.

To participate, please go to our Zoom meeting link or call 301-715-8592 and enter meeting ID 951 5384 7859#. You can also email comments through email at [email protected]

Public testimony begins at 4:30pm

Discussion Topics

1. Violations Committee – 4:30pm 362 Marlborough Street: Unapproved rooftop HVAC equipment.

171 Newbury Street: Unapproved rooftop HVAC equipment.

2. Design Review – 5:00pm 23.0368 BB 120-126 Newbury Street: Master plan for retail signage.

23.0355 BB 149 Newbury Street: Master plan for retail signage.

23.0330 BB 362 Commonwealth Avenue: At roof replace existing roof deck.

23.0367 BB 226 Marlborough Street: At roof replace existing head house & adjacent skylight, relocated mechanical equipment and replace existing roof deck.

3. Administrative Review/Approval 23.0379 BB 19 Arlington Street: At side elevation replace galvanized downspout in-kind.

23.0285 BB 316 Beacon Street: At rear garage roof replace black rubber membrane roof in-kind.

23.0318 BB 346 Beacon Street: At roof replace black rubber membrane roof in-kind.

23.0317 BB 535 Boylston Street: At front façade installation of dining patio and furnishings.

23.0293 BB 607 Boylston Street: At front façade and side elevation replace three wall signs

23.0364 BB 811 Boylston Street: At front façade replace wall and window signage.

23.0365 BB 855 Boylston Street: At front façade replace signage at entrance canopy.

23.0335 BB 230 Clarendon Street: At rear elevation repair exist fire escape.

23.0337 BB 44 Commonwealth Avenue: At rear elevation replace existing fire escape.

23.0359 BB 44 Commonwealth Avenue: At front façade repair roof at portico.

23.0342 BB 150 Commonwealth Avenue: Repair masonry, windows, doors roof and gutters.

23.0322 BB 277 Dartmouth Street: At front façade replace deteriorated sections of wood soffit in-kind.

23.0356 BB 35 Newbury Street: At front façade replace wall sign.

23.0294 BB 154 Newbury Street: At front façade replace wall sign and window signage.

23.0360 BB & 23.0356 BB 216 Newbury Street: At front façade replace blade sign and security camera.

23.0325 BB 254 Newbury Street: At front façade replace blade sign.

4. Ratification of 10-12-2022 Public Hearing Minutes

5. Staff Updates

6. Projected Adjournment – 6:30pm