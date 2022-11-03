Bay Village Historical District Commission To Meet on November 8

The Bay Village Historic District Commission will hold a virtual public hearing on November 8, 2022 at 4 p.m.

This meeting will only be held virtually and not in person. You can participate in the meeting by going to https://zoom.Us/j/98195201277 or calling 301-715-8592 and enter meeting id 981 9520 1277 #. You can also submit written comments or questions to [email protected]

The agenda for the meeting is as follows:

I. Administrative Review/Approval: In order to expedite the review process, the commission has delegated the approval of certain work items, such as those involving ordinary maintenance and repair, restoration or replacement, or which otherwise have a minimal impact on a building’s appearance, to commission staff pending ratification at its monthly public hearing. Having been identified as meeting these eligibility criteria and all applicable guidelines, the following applications will be approved at this hearing:

• Applicants whose projects are listed under this heading NEED NOT APPEAR at the hearing. Following the hearing, you will be issued a Determination Sheet to present at the Inspectional Services Department (1010 Massachusetts Avenue) as proof of project approval when applying for permits. ISD personnel will send an electronic copy of your building-permit application to the commission staff for review. (To avoid potential confusion, the text of your building-permit application should be consistent with the project description given below.) Commission staff will accordingly authorize the execution of the work, attaching any applicable provisos, reflecting the relevant guidelines and precedents.

• Please Note That Following Issuance of the Determination Sheet No Further Correspondence Will Be Issued for the Applications Listed Below.

The electronic building-permit application as annotated by commission staff will constitute your Certificate of Appropriateness; this will be valid for one year from the date of the hearing. The applicant is required to notify the commission of any project changes; failure to do so may affect the status of the approval.

If you have any questions not addressed by the above information, please contact staff at 617.635.1935 or [email protected] Thank you.

23.0362 BV 17 Melrose Street: At front façade replace two six-over-six dormer windows in-kind, replace shingles at sidewalls of dormers, replace deteriorated wood trim in-kind and repair masonry.

II. REVIEW OF REVISED REGULATORY STANDARDS

III. RATIFICATION OF 10/11/2022 PUBLIC HEARING MINUTES

IV. STAFF UPDATES

V. PROJECTED ADJOURNMENT: 4:30 PM