News in Briefs

Rep. Livingstone’s Upcoming Office Hours

Rep. Jay Livingstone will hold office hours on Wednesday, Nov. 16, from 9-10 a.m. at Newsfeed Cafe inside the Copley Branch of the Boston Public Library at 700 Boylston St.

“I am looking forward to being in the community with you to update you on the work I’ve been doing throughout the district and in the State House, and to hear your feedback, ideas, and suggestions on both local neighborhood issues and statewide policy priorities,” wrote Rep. Livingstone.

Email [email protected] with any questions or concerns.

Women’s Lunch Place Fundraiser Set for Nov. 17

The Neighborhood Association of the Back Bay is teaming with the Women’s Lunch Place (WLP), a women’s day shelter on Newbury Street, to present their second Harvest Festival on Thursday, Nov. 17, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Women’s Lunch Place at 67 Newbury St.

This year’s joint benefit will feature music, a silent auction, a cocktail reception, and dinner, with proceeds going to support NABB’s civic work on homelessness, affordable housing, safety, and other civic issues, as well as WLP’s services for homeless and at-risk women.

Individual tickets are $125, and sponsorships begin at $2,000.

Visit https://womenslunchplace.org/nabb) for more details, including sponsorships, suggested auction items to donate, and to purchase tickets.