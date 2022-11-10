City of Boston Traffic Advisory Saturday Nov. 12 – Sunday, Nov. 13,

Events happening in the City of Boston this week will bring some parking restrictions and street closures. People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the Bluebikes website and information on the MBTA may be found online. The MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket for a faster return trip. Walking is also a great way to move around.

Fenway/ Jamaica Plain/ Franklin Park

BAA Half Marathon- Sunday, November 13, 2022

The BAA Half Marathon will be held on Sunday, November 13, 2022, beginning and ending at White Stadium in Franklin Park. The race begins at 8:00 AM and after 11:30 AM, participants must use sidewalks. Course information can be found on their website.

Traffic restrictions and potential closures will be in place to accommodate the runner on the following streets:

• Boylston Street (for bus embarking), South side (Copley Square side), from Dartmouth Street to Clarendon Street

• Circuit Drive, Both sides, from Blue Hill Avenue to Morton Street

• Valley Gates / Pierpont Road Area, Both sides, from Circuit Drive to the White Stadium Entrance to the Zoo (except for the angles parking area which receives the two day regulation).

• Pierpont Road, Both sides, from Sigourney Street to Playstead Road

• Playstead Road, Both sides, from Walnut Street Entrance to Pierpont Road

• Seaver Street, South side (Franklin Park side), from Walnut Avenue to Elm Hill Avenue.

• Walnut Avenue, Both sides, from School to Seaver Streets.

The angled parking spaces next to Playstead Field will be posted with a two day restriction to assist with the set-up for the event beginning on Saturday, November 12, 2022.

These restrictions list only roads under the jurisdiction of the City of Boston. Other roads may also have closures or restrictions.