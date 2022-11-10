City Opens Applications for School Committee

Mayor Michelle Wu announced applications are now being accepted for two four-year terms by the Boston School Committee Nominating Panel. The Nominating Panel is a thirteen-member panel composed of parents, teachers, school leaders and representatives of the business and higher education communities. Applications for these positions are due Tuesday, November 22, at 11:59 p.m.

The Boston School Committee is the governing body of the Boston Public Schools (BPS). The School Committee is responsible for:

• Defining the vision, mission, and goals of the Boston Public Schools;

• Establishing and monitoring the annual operating budget;

• Hiring, managing, and evaluating the Superintendent; and

• Setting and reviewing district policies and practices to support student achievement.

The seven members of the School Committee are Boston residents appointed by the Mayor. The Mayor appoints members from a list of candidates recommended by the Boston School Committee Nominating Panel. The School Committee also includes a non-voting student member of the Boston Student Advisory Council.

The School Committee meets approximately twice per month during the school year to adopt, review, and modify policies and practices that support teaching, learning, and improved student achievement. With the exception of executive sessions, Committee meetings are open to the public, feature public comment periods, and are broadcast on Boston City TV.

Interviews for selected candidates will be held on the week of November 28, 2022 between 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. Interviews will be conducted through a hybrid format of in-person and virtual options. Please direct all questions and submit completed applications to [email protected] or to Room 603 of Boston City Hall by mail or hand delivery. More information about the Boston School Committee is available online.

Applications are available in English, Simplified Chinese, Portuguese, Vietnamese, Spanish, and Haitian Creole.