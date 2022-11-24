Copley Square Tree Lighting Set for November 28

Special to the Sun

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department will host the annual Copley Square Tree Lighting starting at 5 p.m. on Monday, November 28, presented in partnership with the Friends of Copley Square, Boston Properties, Encore Global, and the Fairmont Copley Plaza.

This free event is sponsored by H.P. Hood LLC and Dunkin’ with additional support from Drake’s Cakes. The celebration will feature appearances by Santa Claus and Rudolph along with musical performances by vocalist Ackeem Hill, the Boston Children’s Chorus, the Boston Pops Esplanade Brass Ensemble, and Daniela Gomez Munguia of Berklee College of Music. After the event attendees are invited to enjoy cookies and pictures with Santa in the Fairmont Copley Plaza.

Other 2022 holiday celebrations hosted by the Boston Parks and Recreation Department include the 20th annual holiday lighting of the trellis at Christopher Columbus Park in the North End on November 21, the lighting of the ship in Martin’s Park at the Children’s Wharf Harborwalk on November 26, and the Boston Common Tree Lighting followed by the lighting of the trees on Commonwealth Avenue Mall on December 1.

The arrival of Boston’s official 2022 Christmas tree from Nova Scotia will be celebrated on Boston Common at approximately 11 a.m. on November 22. The 45-foot white spruce was donated by landowner Roddy Townsend of Christmas Island, along with his children Angela, Carmen, and Andrew.

Visit bit.ly/CopleyTree22 or call (617) 635-4505 for more information. To stay up to date with news, park improvements, and events, sign up for our email list at bit.ly/Get-Parks-Emails and follow our social channels @bostonparksdept on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.