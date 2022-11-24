News Briefs

Holiday Lighting of Comm. Ave. Mall Set for Thursday, Dec. 1

Mayor Michelle Wu; Ryan Woods, commissioner of Boston Parks and Recreation; Liz Vizza, president of the Friends of the Public Garden; and Matt Sidman, a founding member of the Commonwealth Avenue Mall Enhancement Committee, will join together in welcoming the crowd at the Holiday Lights 2022 Ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 1, at 8 p.m. on the Commonwealth Avenue Mall at the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Arlington Street.

At 8:30 p.m., Mayor Wu will turn on the holiday lights for 2022. The Newbury Boston will be providing cocoa and cookies for the assembled crowd.

Emerald Necklace Conservancy to Light Charlesgate Park Trees Green on Dec. 1

In conjunction with the annual tree lighting on Boston Common and the tree lighting along Commonwealth Avenue Mall, the Emerald Necklace Conservancy will once again bring light to Charlesgate Park by illuminating 10 trees in green.

The lighting will take place on Thursday Dec. 1, at approximately 8 p.m. at the Charlesgate Park trees, located on Commonwealth Avenue between Charlesgate East and Charlesgate West. The trees will remain lit each evening through next March.

The lighting of Charlesgate Park began in 2021 and the Emerald Necklace Conservancy is excited to bring its signature emerald-green color lighting to the park again this winter. Complementing the annual lighting of the Commonwealth Avenue Mall, 10 Japanese zelkova trees will be lit at Charlesgate and adorned with green lights to distinguish Charlesgate as the connecting point between the Commonwealth Avenue Mall and the rest of the Emerald Necklace, and to raise awareness of the ongoing efforts to restore Charlesgate Park.

Visit https://www.emeraldnecklace.org/charlesgate-lights/ for more information.

Massachusetts Avenue Neighbors 2022 Holiday Wreaths

Each holiday season, the Claremont Neighborhood Association hangs wreaths with lights along Massachusetts Avenue from the Southwest Corridor to Tremont Street. This year, the Mass Ave Coalition will join in to decorate the blocks from St. Botolph Street, all the way to Albany Street. We know we can easily do this. We just need your support!

If readers make a donation to sponsor one or more wreaths, Chester Square Neighbors will match their donation. Our two blocks need about $500. To donate cash or a check: put it through mail slot at 222 Northampton St. (payable to Chester Square Neighbors);

donate via Venmo to @CarolW-Blair (reference Mass Ave Wreaths); or donate through Paypal at chestersquareneighbors.org.

Readers can also join the Dec. 3 wreath-raising party in Chester Park to help attach bows and hang wreaths, and where you’ll find good holiday spirit. The event takes place on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 10:30 a.m. in Chester Square Park by the fountain near 545 Massachusetts Ave. If you have a stepladder for the occasion, or if you like to climb, this is your moment. To volunteer, contact Carol ([email protected]) or Bob ([email protected]).

Worcester Square Tree-Lighting Set for Sunday, Dec. 4

The Worcester Square Area Neighborhood Association will be holding its 59th annual Tree Lighting Celebration on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 4 p.m. in Worcester Square Park.

Join your neighbors for an evening of live music, refreshments, and merriment. Penni Layne and the Wonder Boys will play holiday classics while Santa Claus will bring the toys and joy.

Visit facebook.com/WorcesterSquare for more information.