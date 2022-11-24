Looking for a fun holiday activity you can do from home with friends and family? Please consider a virtual flower arranging workshop to benefit the Hurley K-8 School! Each ticket includes fresh flowers, floral foam and a wooden vase delivered to your door one to two days before the event. Throughout the virtual workshop, floral artists from Alice’s Table will guide you step-by-step to create a sparkling centerpiece, just in time for the holidays! Last day to register is November 23, 2022.

The Holiday Flower Arranging Workshop to Benefit the Hurley K-8 School will be held on Wednesday, December 14, at 7:00 pm

The cost per ticket is $125/ticket

Virtual. Supplies and weblink will be shared 1-2 days before the event

Registration: https://www.biddingforgood.com/auction/event/event.action?auctionId=341700523