Back Bay Architectural Commission Meeting Set for Dec. 14

Attention: this meeting will only be held virtually and not in person. You can participate in the meeting by going to or calling 301-715-8592 and enter meeting id #. You can also submit written comments or questions to [email protected] notice of public hearing

The Back Bay Architectural Commission will hold a virtual public hearing on Dec. 14, 2022, at 4:30 p.m.

I. VIOLATIONS COMMITTEE MEETING – 4:00pm

362 Marlborough Street: Unapproved rooftop HVAC equipment.

217 Commonwealth Avenue: Unapproved vestibule enclosure at front façade. 48 Gloucester Street: Unapproved vestibule enclosure at front façade.

II. DESIGN REVIEW PUBLIC HEARING – 5:00pm

HTTPS://ZOOM.US/J/99021693443

990 2169 3443

23.0455 BB – 51-53 Hereford Street/321 Newbury Street:

Applicant: Donald Schumacher

Proposed Work: Installation of signage at multiple locations.

23.0074 BB – 7-9 Newbury Street:

Applicant: Mike Jammen

Proposed Work: At front façade install projected two-story storefront; and at rear elevation elevator and roof deck at rear addition.

23.0448 BB – 122 Beacon Street:

Applicant: Nick Bergdoll

Proposed Work: At rear elevation install heat pump.

23.0385 BB – 109 Commonwealth Avenue:

Applicant: Estevao Goncalves

Proposed Work: At rear elevation replace existing wood fence with brick wall.

III. ADMINISTRATIVE REVIEW/APPROVAL: In order to expedite the review process, the commission has delegated the approval of certain work items, such as those involving ordinary maintenance and repair, restoration or replacement, or which otherwise have a minimal impact on a building’s appearance, to commission staff pending ratification at its monthly public hearing. Having been identified as meeting these eligibility criteria and all applicable guidelines, the following applications will be approved at this hearing:

Applicants whose projects are listed under this heading need not appear at the hearing. Following the hearing, you will be issued a Determination Sheet to present at the Inspectional Services Department (1010 Massachusetts Avenue) as proof of project approval when applying for permits. ISD personnel will send an electronic copy of your building-permit application to the commission staff for review. (To avoid potential confusion, the text of your building-permit application should be consistent with the project description given below.) Commission staff will accordingly authorize the execution of the work, attaching any applicable provisos, reflecting the relevant guidelines and precedents.

PLEASE NOTE THAT FOLLOWING ISSUANCE OF THE DETERMINATION SHEET NO FURTHER CORRESPONDENCE WILL BE ISSUED FOR THE APPLICATIONS LISTED BELOW. The electronic building-permit application as annotated by commission staff will constitute your Certificate of Appropriateness; this will be valid for one year from the date of the hearing. The applicant is required to notify the commission of any project changes; failure to do so may affect the status of the approval.

If you have any questions not addressed by the above information, please contact staff at 617.635.3850 or [email protected] Thank you.

23.0452 BB – 16 Arlington Street: At roof install insulation and new rubber membrane roof.

23.0379 BB – 19 Arlington Street: At rear and side elevations replace galvanized downspouts in-kind.

23.0434 BB – 164 Beacon Street: At front façade replace three one-over-one wood windows in-kind.

23.0459 BB – 226 Beacon Street: At rear elevation re-point masonry and at front façade replace sealants at windows.

23.0436 BB – 450 Beacon Street: At front façade replace one one-over-one wood window in-kind.

23.0446 BB – 526 Beacon Street: At front façade replace entry door in-kind.

23.0424 BB – 827 Boylston Street: At front façade replace two existing wall signs at lower retail space.

23.0450 BB – 186 Commonwealth Avenue: At rear elevation replace six one-over-one wood windows in-kind.

23.0437 BB – 416 Commonwealth Avenue: At front façade replace three one-over-one wood dormer windows in-kind.

23.0414 BB – 22 Marlborough Street: At front façade replace roof slate in- kind.

23.0417 BB – 30 Marlborough Street: At roof install insulation and new rubber membrane roof; replace deteriorated wood trim in-kind; and repaint wood trim and windows.

23.0404 BB – 111 Marlborough Street: At roof remove existing roof deck and install new rubber membrane roof.

23.0171 BB – 247 Marlborough Street: At rear elevation repair asphalt at parking area.

23.0456 BB – 7 Newbury Street: At roof replace existing cooling tower with four heat pumps, re-point chimneys and replace rubber membrane roof.

23.0391 BB – 14 Newbury Street: Repaint wood trim to match existing color.

23.0431 BB – 154 Newbury Street: At front façade install new signage.

23.0451 BB – 179 Newbury Street: At roof repair masonry, copper gutter and slate roof.

IV RATIFICATION OF 8/10/2022 & 11/9/2022 PUBLIC HEARING MINUTES V STAFF UPDATES

VI PROJECTED ADJOURNMENT: 6:30PM