News in Briefs

Rooted in Roxbury Adult-Use Dispensary Approved for 331 Newbury St.

A recreational cannabis dispensary proposed for Newbury Street has received the green light from the state to open for business.

Rooted in Roxbury has been approved by the state’s Cannabis Control Commission to open the establishment at 331 Newbury St.

In response to hearing the news, Rep. Jay Livingstone wrote, “I appreciate Rooted’s community engagement and willingness to address the concerns of its neighbors. I look forward to it successfully operating in our neighborhood.”

Prudential Center to Hosts Holiday Stroll on Dec. 10

Prudential Center invites you on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 2 to 4 p.m. to stroll through the Center discovering exclusive discounts and promotions at participating shops and eateries.

Guests are encouraged to shop, eat, and visit the holiday-themed sip stations where they can take a break from the hustle and bustle of the season with a bit of bubbly, sparking wine, locally brewed beer, sparking water, and more.

The holiday spirit will be in the air with festive music brought to you by electric violinist Vivian Luo and a cappella quartet by Songful Artists performing throughout the Center. And, don’t forget to say hello to Santa at home in his favorite Back Bay living room located in Hynes Court adjacent to sweetgreen.

For those looking to channel some holiday magic, shop your way through the Center collecting stamps at all participating stores. Guests who receive stamps from all listed locations will be eligible to win a $1,000 holiday Prudential Center prize pack.

To learn more about the Holiday Stroll and to view the full listing of December programming please visit www.prudentialcenter.com

Boston Ward 4 Dems Holiday Party Set for Dec. 13

The Boston Ward 4 Democratic Committee will hold its holiday party on Tuesday, Dec.13, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the back patio at Petit Robert Bistro (480 Columbus Ave). There is a suggested donation of $15 to help cover the cost, and you can donate in advance at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/ward4dems2022holiday.

Meditation and the Aging Brain With Sara W. Lazar, Ph.D.

Many people are seeking techniques to help manage stress, build resiliency, and improve focus. Dr. Lazar will present information about how meditation and yoga impact the brain. These brain changes enhance emotional control, reduce pain, and improve memory and problem solving. She’ll also discuss how these changes persist compared to training in crossword puzzles and sudoku.

Sara W. Lazar, PhD is an Associate Professor in the Psychiatry Department at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School. Her research focuses on elucidating the neural mechanisms underlying the beneficial effects of yoga and meditation, both in clinical settings and in healthy individuals. She has been practicing yoga and mindfulness meditation since 1994. Her research has been covered by numerous news outlets including The New York Times, USA Today, CNN, and WebMD.

This Zoom webinar is presented in partnership with the Boston Public Library, as part of Beacon Hill Village’s Living Well Ending Well series. Registration is required by clicking this link or by calling Beacon Hill Village at 617-723-9713. Registrants will receive a reminder and Zoom webinar invitation the day prior to the program.

For more information, visit

https://beaconhillvillage.org/content.aspx?page_id=4002&

club_id=332658&item_id=1783701&event_date_id=255