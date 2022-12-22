The Garden Club of the Back Bay Welcomes Back ‘Wreath Week’ in 2022

Special to the Sun

Volunteers from the Garden Club of the Back Bay successfully completed their 2022 Wreath Week after a two-year hiatus.

The joyful event served as a welcoming activity for new members and a reunion for members who traveled from New York, Connecticut, Cape Cod and New Hampshire to help with the fundraiser that has been a wonderful Garden Club tradition.

The event was co-chaired by Francine Crawford, Margaret Pokorny and Catherine Bordon.

Proceeds from the sale of the wreaths support the Club’s efforts to care for the street trees of the Back Bay.

Those interested in being on the club’s mailing list for 2023 can reach out to the club at [email protected]