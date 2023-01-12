Discover Boating New England Boat Show Coming to BCEC Feb. 15–19

Special to the Sun

The Discover Boating® New England Boat Show®, in partnership with Progressive® Insurance, returns to the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center February 15-19, 2023, inviting nautical novices, seasoned sailors and water lovers to escape the cold and plunge into summer fun. Experience the best of the boat life with a new indoor paddle sports pool, Art of Casting Pond, kids paddle boating mini lake, and the most comprehensive selection of new boats and marine gear to shop in New England.

With more than 800,000 first-time boat buyers taking to the water in the past two years, the Discover Boating New England Boat Show is ready to welcome thousands of water lovers to dive into the boat life and make it their own – whether they choose to rent, share, own, or just kick back and enjoy the fun of boating.

Show Highlights

• See & shop more than 400 boats, from center consoles and family cruisers to pontoons and wakesports boats. Browse, compare and place orders for your first or next boat, plus shop the newest boating accessories, marine electronics and on-the-water must-haves.

• NEW! Indoor Paddle Pool, courtesy of Three Belles, invites attendees to get on the water in the dead of winter to try a variety of paddle sports, plus daily kayak and paddleboard demos from the experts.

• NEW! Art of Casting Pond & Saltwater Fishing Workshops: Learn the art of casting from the experts at Goose Hummock, a leading New England Saltwater Fishing Outfitter atop a 30′ fishing tank. Catch more tips at the boat show’s new workshops, where expert anglers will help anglers of all experience levels improve their fishing game. Sessions cover a variety of fishing topics—from boat set-up, proper rigging for big game fishing to offshore angling to how to land a trophy Tuna.

• Tour the Queen of the Show and her Court of Beauties: Boat Show tradition dictates that the largest yacht at the show each year is named the Queen. 2023’s innovations across all boat types dictate a look at the Queen and her Court. ‘

• Pursuit S 428 – Powered by quad Yamaha 425 XTO engines, this powerful center console sportfisher is built to get you to the fish, plus can accommodate you and all your friends with an industry-first second row of powered, convertible seats under the oversized hardtop.

• Beneteau GT 41 – This powerboat cruiser combines speed with relaxation, featuring a highly-social U-shaped salon and functional outdoor galley.

• Formula 387 CCS – Just released, this new crossover center console is made for fun with a roomier swim platform, a pullout cockpit fridge and a double-wide flip-down bench seat.

• Solace 41 CS – A center console fishing boat with room for the whole family and all the must-have premium features…including magnetic cushions, over-the-top lighting and more!

• Fountain 38 SC – High performance plus the roominess of a center console, with bold graphics inside and out that scream “speed.”

• Kids can splash around a mini lake in a paddleboat, build their own toy boat, and hop aboard all the boats to play captain for a day.

• NEW! Saluting Our Heroes Thursday, February 16: To express gratitude for their service, all First Responders, Military, and Health Care Professionals get in FREE on Thursday, February 16. Simply show valid identification along with photo ID at Will Call for a complimentary ticket.

• NEW! America’s Boating Club’s® Boating Simulator: Take the helm and get “hands-on” practice in boating skills such as docking, pivot turns, stopping and more using a real Mercury throttle and steering wheel.

• Free “Boating 101” education for new boaters and experts alike at Fred’s Shed How-to Center, presented by Progressive®, featuring tips, advice and practical skills during daily seminars and demos that cover everything from getting started and operating your boat to service, maintenance and more.

• Conservation Village features the second annual New England Says No to Plastic Clean Water Showcase, featuring local school projects that show how reducing plastic will help protect our water resources. The winning school team will be awarded a $500 grant to fund their continued environmental efforts. Plus, stop by and discover how the recreational boating industry is working to help sustain our planet and waters for future generations with exhibitors like the Clean Earth Project, an eco-friendly women-owned lifestyle brand for outdoor enthusiasts that works to raise awareness, reduce waste, and create a cleaner lifestyle. All product sales help support their beach and community cleanup initiatives and protect the environment.

Hours of the exhibition are Weds-Fri: noon -8 p.m.; Sat: 10 a.m.- 8 p.m.; Sun: 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center (BCEC), 415 Summer Street, Boston, MA 02210.

Purchase tickets online at NEBoatShow.com ($20 for adults; children 12 and under get in FREE)

For more information, visit NEBoatShow.com; Facebook and Instagram #NEBoatShow #DiscoverBoating.