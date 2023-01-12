Nash Bar & Stage Hosts Fabulous Drag Brunch on Jan. 29

Nash Bar & Stage, located at 253 Tremont St., Boston, invites guests to join them for a fabulous drag brunch on January 29.

Pull on your cowboy boots, crush a bloody, and shake your tail feather at Nash Bar & Stage’s not-to-miss drag brunch on Sunday, January 29. Bringing the fabulous fun from noon to 3 p.m., the brunch will feature performances from Briar Blush, Linda Marie Possa, Rusty Hammer, Arbella the Goddess, and Regina Jackson.

Individual tickets cost $25 and include:

• Admission & seating for the entirety of the event

• (1) Bottle of champagne for tables

• (1) Glass of champagne for bar seats

For more information, or to purchase tickets, please visit https://www.nashbarboston.com/store/event/drag-brunch-at-nash-bar-boston/.

Nash Bar & Stage brings Southern food, fun, and flair to the former Abby Lane space in Boston’s Theater District in early January 2022. The latest concept from the Buttermilk & Bourbon Group will draw on inspiration from Nashville’s lively music and food scene at the full-service bar, restaurant, and performance venue.

Nash Bar & Stage is located in Boston’s bustling theater district at 253 Tremont St, Boston, MA 02116. It will be open for dinner service Tuesday through Sunday from 5 to 10 p.m. and for late-night snacks from 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. For more information and updates on Nash Bar & Stage, please visit www.nashbarboston.com or follow along on Instagram and Facebook at @nashbarboston.