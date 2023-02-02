BBAC Meeting Set for Feb. 8

The Back Bay Architectural Commission (BBAC) will hold its next public hearing on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 4:45pm

Please note: This hearing will be held virtually and not in person. To participate, please go to our Zoom meeting link or call 301-715-8592 and enter meeting ID 972 5218 9756 #. You can also email comments through email at [email protected]

Public testimony begins at 4:45pm

Discussion Topics

1. Violations Committee – 4:45pm 48 Gloucester Street: Unapproved vestibule enclosure.

2. ​Design Review – 5:00PM 23.0494 BB 48 Gloucester Street: At front facade installation of temporary vestibule enclosure.

23.0511 BB 36 Newbury Street: At front façade replace existing wall sign and signage and existing entrance canopy; re-install second-story awning with signage; and install awning at third-story with signage.

23.0560 BB 299-301 Newbury Street: Accessibility upgrades at rear elevation to provide access to retail spaces. Work includes installation of a new lift from the rear alley and upgrades along the accessible path.

23.0531 BB 40 Hereford Street: At public sidewalk replace existing city street light with DAS node.

23.0530 BB 2 Commonwealth Avenue: At public sidewalk at Arlington Street replace existing city street light with DAS node.

23.0522 BB Zero Marlborough Street: Reinstall and re-landscape entrance to lower unit that was removed to install new drainage system.

23.0554 BB 4-5 Arlington Street: At front facade remove sphere finials from roof balustrade.

23.0559 BB 122 Beacon Street: At front facade replace seventeen six-over-six non-historic windows at floors three-seven with one-over-one wood windows; and at rear elevation replace ten non-historic windows at floors three-six in-kind.

23.0562 BB 12-14 Commonwealth Avenue: At front facade install access ramp at entrance.

23.0561 BB 358 Marlborough Street: Restore existing facades and replace windows – add new window at front dormer; at front facade replace door hardware and intercom; at rear elevation construct new two-story addition with terraces, install new garden fence and wall, and provide new plantings, trees and new brick paving at parking; and at roof construct new roof deck, green roof, bulkhead and mech. equipment.

3. ​Administrative Review/Approval 23.0572 BB 144 Beacon Street: At roof install decking at location of previous roof deck.

23.0550 BB 166 Beacon Street: At front façade and rear elevation replace nine first-story one-over-one non-historic wood windows in-kind.

23.0551 BB 280 Beacon Street: At front façade and side elevation replace nine non-historic wood windows in-kind.

23.0537 BB 520 Beacon Street: At rear elevation replace non-historic window in-kind.

23.0465 BB 222 Clarendon Street: At front facade, recover awning and install signage.

23.0570 BB 41 Commonwealth Avenue: At front facade replace three lower-level one-over-one wood windows in-kind.

23.0502 BB 180 Commonwealth Avenue: At interior courtyard replace three non-historic aluminum-clad windows in-kind; and at rear elevation replace six non-historic aluminum-clad windows with wood true-divided light windows.

23.0575 BB 36 Newbury Street: At front façade repair and re-point masonry.

23.0274 BB 126 Newbury Street: At front façade install wall sign and blade sign.

23.0556 BB 283-285 Newbury Street: At front façade and rear elevation re-point and repair masonry, and repair entry steps.

23.0557 BB 316 Newbury Street: At front façade and rear elevation re-point and repair masonry.

4. ​Ratification of 1-11-2023 public hearing minutes.

​5​. Staff updates.

6. Projected adjournment – 7:30pm