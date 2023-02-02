Skating With Friends Returns Sunday, Feb. 19, to the Frog Pond

The Friends of the Public Garden will be hosting its third annual Skating with Friends event on Sunday, Feb. 19, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Frog Pond on the Boston Common.

The event will feature free skate rentals (while supplies last), along with free hot chocolate, courtesy of the Friends’ partner, the Skating Club of Boston. Skating assistants will be on hand for the event, and Frog Pond Freddie will make an appearance as well.

Guests to the Frog Pond on the Boston Common enjoying last year’s Skating with Friends event, hosted by the Friends of the Public Garden.

Free skating sessions begin at 10 a.m.; noon; and 2, 4, and 6 p.m., with space limited to 225 skaters per each 90-minute session. Free tickets are available beginning 30 minutes prior to each session.

Steve TenBarge, the Friends group’s finance manager and Brewer Plaza liaison, wrote, “Last year’s event was limited to 125 skaters per session due to the smaller rink, but this year, a full-size rink is available, and it can accommodate 225 skaters each over the five sessions. We invite everyone to join us for a magical day of skating surrounded by the sights and sounds of the City.”

Visit https://friendsofthepublicgarden.org/2022/12/06/february-19-2023-skating-with-friends/ for more information.