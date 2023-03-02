BLO to Host Special Event

In honor of Women’s History Month, Boston Lyric Opera presents a revelatory evening exploring the power of women’s voices in opera performance, musical composition, and professional advocacy on March 6 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Boston Public Central Library in Copley Square.

Artist-scholar Dr. Dana Lynne Varga will lead a conversation with fellow singers about the historical, dramaturgical, and personal resonance of vocal music drawn from wide-ranging contexts. Curated by BLO Artistic Advisor Nina Yoshida Nelsen, the musical program will include works by Alma Mahler, Florence Price, and other extraordinary female composers featuring performances by Dr. Varga, BLO Jane and Steven Akin Emerging Artist Alumna Michelle Trainor and BLO Jane and Steven Akin Emerging Artist Brianna J. Robinson. Free and Open to the Public.

Registration is not required to attend this event, but is highly encouraged. Opera Night at the Boston Public Library is a legacy community partnership between Boston Lyric Opera and Boston Public Library offering equitable access to quality opera learning experiences for over 25 years.