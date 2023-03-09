News Briefs

SoWa Sundays This Month

The artists of SoWa Artists Guild will open every Sunday in March from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 450 Harrison Ave.

​For more information, visit http://www.sowaartists.com, http://facebook.com/SoWaArtistsGuild, or https://www.instagram.com/sowaartistsguild/.

Ward 4 Dems Offering Scholarships to Area Ninth- and 10th Graders

The Boston Ward 4 Democratic Committee is offering scholarship awards for students in the ninth and 10th grades.

​The committee will be honoring several students with awards of $400 each at its summer community event in August.

​To apply, students must submit written responses to two essay questions in the language of their choice; the essays will then be judged on the merits of depth and originality. The extended deadline for essays is May 15.

​Apply at bostonward4dems.org/scholarship-program.

​For more information, email [email protected]

​Ward 4 schools include Boston Latin School, William McKinley South End Academy, and the Windsor School, while Ward 4 includes parts of the Back Bay, Fenway, and South End.

Councilor Bok’s Office Hours

City Councilor Kenzie Bok will be holding office hours on Monday, March 13, at Trident Booksellers at 338 Newbury St. in the Back Bay; and on Monday, March 20, at Oakleaf Café at 12 Westland Ave. in the Fenway.

​Councilor Bok will also be holding virtual office hours on Wednesday, March 29.

​To sign up, visit https://calendly.com/councilor-kenziebok/office-hours-bok?month=2023-03, or call the councilor’s office at 617-635-4225 to place your request.

Fenway Civic Association’s Annual Meeting Set for March 22

The Fenway Civic Association will hold its 61st annual meeting on Wednesday, March 22, from 6 to 8 p.m. at 1325 Boylston St., 10th floor.

​The meeting, which is free and open to the public, will include refreshments and social time, as well as remarks from Fenway representatives.

​For more information, visit www.fenwaycivic.org.

Garden of the Back Bay’s Annual Twilight Party Returns April 26

The Garden Club of the Back Bay’s annual Twilight Garden Party will take place on Wednesday, April 26, from 6 to 8:30 pm at the St. Botolph Club, 199 Commonwealth Ave.

​Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/492999042407 to view the sponsorship opportunities and choose your support level by March12.

Duckling Day Event Set to Return Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 14

The Friends of the Public Garden will again partner with the Boston Parks Department for the annual Duckling Day event on Sunday, May 14, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Every year, hundreds of participating children, dressed as their favorite characters from Robert McCloskey’s classic children’s book, “Make Way for Ducklings,” join the parade led by the Harvard Marching Band. The parade route begins on the Boston Common at the Parkman Bandstand and ends in the Public Garden near the Make Way for Ducklings sculpture.

​Playtime on the Common will takes place ahead of the parade and include Interactive Circus Games with Esh Circus Arts; Jenny the Juggler; Peter O’Malley, magician; Jump, climb, and play with Knucklebones; a chance to meet the giant Duck; a visit with the Harvard University Band; a “Make Way for Ducklings” reading station; and a goody bag for every kid filled with Duckling Day-themed items.

The registration fee is $35 per family in advance (before May 12) and $40 per family the day of the event. Each child who registers will receive a special goody bag. Register at https://friendsofthepublicgarden.org/2022/12/01/ducklingday2023/.

For more information on Duckling Day, visit https://friendsofthepublicgarden.org/events/ducklingday/.