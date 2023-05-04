Fenway CDC Holds 50th Annual Meeting at St. Cecilia’s Church

The Fenway CDC (Community Development Corporation) held its 50th annual meeting on Thursday, April 27, at St. Cecilia’s Church.

​The nonprofit group that “works to preserve the Fenway as a vibrant and diverse neighborhood by developing affordable housing, providing programs that enrich lives, and strengthening community voices,” according to its website (fenwaycdc.org), last held an in-person annual meeting in 2019 before the pandemic struck.

​During this year’s meeting, the organization bestowed its four annual Community Service Awards to Rep. Jay Livingstone; two departing Fenway CDC board members, Mia Jean-Sicard and Sonya Bhabhalia; and Brenda Lew, a member of the group’s Organizing Committee.

​During its board elections, Fenway CDC welcomed Dolores “Dolly” Boogdanian, a 45-year resident of Boston, as well as a former board member, back to the board. (In addition to Jean-Sicard and Bhabhalia, board member Franklin Ross is also stepping down.)

​On the eve of her leaving office to lead the Boston Housing Authority as the agency’s new administrator, District 8 City Councilor Kenzie Bok was presented a bouquet of flowers in recognition of her exceptional service to the Fenway neighborhood from Leah Camhi, executive director of the Fenway CDC, on behalf of the group.

​Bok also served as moderator of the event’s panel on “Holistically Caring for Our Community,” which included panelists Brianna Millor, the city’s Chief of Community Engagement; Emily Jones, senior program officer for LISC; and Coco Alinsung, outreach and enrollment manager for Fenway Health, as well as a Lynn City Councilor.

​Mayor Michelle Wu was unable to attend the event due to a “family situation” but offered remarks in a video she recorded for the occasion.