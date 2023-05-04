Fenway CDC Holds 50th Annual Meeting at St. Cecilia’s Church

The Fenway CDC (Community Development Corporation) held its 50th annual meeting on Thursday, April 27, at St. Cecilia’s Church.
The nonprofit group that “works to preserve the Fenway as a vibrant and diverse neighborhood by developing affordable housing, providing programs that enrich lives, and strengthening community voices,” according to its website (fenwaycdc.org), last held an in-person annual meeting in 2019 before the pandemic struck.
During this year’s meeting, the organization bestowed its four annual Community Service Awards to Rep. Jay Livingstone; two departing Fenway CDC board members, Mia Jean-Sicard and Sonya Bhabhalia; and Brenda Lew, a member of the group’s Organizing Committee.
During its board elections, Fenway CDC welcomed Dolores “Dolly” Boogdanian, a 45-year resident of Boston, as well as a former board member, back to the board. (In addition to Jean-Sicard and Bhabhalia, board member Franklin Ross is also stepping down.)
On the eve of her leaving office to lead the Boston Housing Authority as the agency’s new administrator, District 8 City Councilor Kenzie Bok was presented a bouquet of flowers in recognition of her exceptional service to the Fenway neighborhood from Leah Camhi, executive director of the Fenway CDC, on behalf of the group.
Bok also served as moderator of the event’s panel on “Holistically Caring for Our Community,” which included panelists Brianna Millor, the city’s Chief of Community Engagement; Emily Jones, senior program officer for LISC; and Coco Alinsung, outreach and enrollment manager for Fenway Health, as well as a Lynn City Councilor.
Mayor Michelle Wu was unable to attend the event due to a “family situation” but offered remarks in a video she recorded for the occasion.