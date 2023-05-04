News in Brief

Open Newbury Set to Return Sunday, July 2

Newbury Street will again be closed to vehicle traffic every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. from July 2 to Oct. 15 for the return of Open Newbury, according to the city.

The route will be the same as previous years, with Newbury Street closed to cars from Berkeley Street to Massachusetts Avenue. Parking will be restricted on Newbury Street and adjacent streets, with enforcement beginning at 5 a.m. Signs will be posted informing drivers of the change.

Since the city first piloted Open Newbury Street in 2016, it has returned and grown every year (with the exception of 2020 due to the pandemic.). Thousands of people have enjoyed food, shopping, and dining in the street since the program’s inception.

“The Back Bay Association is pleased that Open Newbury will welcome pedestrians, shoppers, diners and visitors to Boston’s iconic Newbury Street for more than three months of Sundays,” Meg Mainzer-Cohen, president and executive director of the Back Bay Association, said in a press release. “Many retailers, restaurant owners and businesses have quantified the success of Open Newbury, that led to increased sales, customer engagement and an overall creative use experience of this public way.”

Visit https://mail.google.com/mail/u/0/#inbox/FMfcgzGsmNZDkqPgWqTWwLlvFTZLGQbd for more information on Open Newbury.

Emerald Necklace Conservancy Holds Virtual Annual Meeting

The Emerald Necklace Conservancy held its 2023 virtual annual meeting, all about the Muddy River, on Thursday, April 27.

The meeting began with remarks by Thomas Green, Tribal Council Member of the Massachusett Tribe at Ponkapoag, before President Karen Mauney-Brodek shared highlights of the group’s accomplishments in 2022.

Afterwards, presentations were given by guest speakers Kate England, Director of Green Infrastructure for the City of Boston, and Bob Delhome and Kate Jacintho of Charter Contracting Company—currently at work on the Muddy River Restoration Project. These guests dove into the importance of a clean and healthy Muddy River for the plant and animal species who call it home alongside the dozens of neighborhoods that make up its watershed, as the group looks ahead to the project’s long-term impacts.

Visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_4vrW0TacQ4 to view the virtual meeting.

Peters Park Cleanup Set for Saturday, May 6

The Friends of Peters Park will be planting petunias in the park and spearheading a cleanup effort on Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to noon. (Rain date: Sunday, May 7.)

​Meet at Peters Park, next to the Dog Park. Refreshments will be provided by Dunkin’ on Washington Street.

​If participants wise, they may bring gardening gloves, but all the necessary tools will be provided.

​The Friends of Peters Park is also raising funds to replace the temporary fence with a stronger fence. Donations ate being accepted via Venmo; at the group’s website (www.Peterspark.org); or by sending a check to: Friends of Peters Park, P.O. Box 181137, Boston, MA 02118.

USES Community Yard Sale Set for May 6

USES (United South End Settlements) will hold its Community Yard Sale on Saturday, May 6, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 48 Rutland Road

​Donations are also being collected for the sale at 48 Rutland Road, with clean and good conditioned items being accepted, including children’s and adult clothing; shoes and boots; household items; small appliances; and toys and sports gear.

​All proceeds from the sale will benefit the children of USES.

​For more information, call 617-375-8150 or email [email protected]

Project Bread’s Walk for Hunger Returns May 7 to the Boston Common

After going virtual for the past three years due to the pandemic, Project Bread’s annual Walk for Hunger returns on Sunday, May 7, from 9-11 a.m., as a three-mile walk around Boston Common, with proceeds benefitting the fight again food insecurity in the Commonwealth.

​The fundraising event, which dates back to 1969 and traditionally takes place on the first Sunday in May, has set a target of $1 million this year.

Visit http://support.projectbread.org/site/TR?fr_id=1490&pg=entry to register and for more information on the event.

Author Alison Barnet to Discuss Personal History of Living in the South End

Alison Barnet will tell stories of her 58 years in the South End and read from her book, “South End Incident,” on Saturday, May 13, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Roxbury Branch Library at149 Dudley St.

Duckling Day Event Set to Return Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 14

The Friends of the Public Garden will again partner with the Boston Parks Department for the annual Duckling Day event on Sunday, May 14, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Every year, hundreds of participating children, dressed as their favorite characters from Robert McCloskey’s classic children’s book, “Make Way for Ducklings,” join the parade led by the Harvard Marching Band. The parade route begins on the Boston Common at the Parkman Bandstand and ends in the Public Garden near the Make Way for Ducklings sculpture.

Playtime on the Common will takes place ahead of the parade and include Interactive Circus Games with Esh Circus Arts; Jenny the Juggler; Peter O’Malley, magician; Jump, climb, and play with Knucklebones; a chance to meet the giant Duck; a visit with the Harvard University Band; a “Make Way for Ducklings” reading station; and a goody bag for every kid filled with Duckling Day-themed items.

The registration fee is $35 per family in advance (before May 12) and $40 per family the day of the event. Each child who registers will receive a special goody bag. Register at https://friendsofthepublicgarden.org/2022/12/01/ducklingday2023/.

For more information on Duckling Day, visit https://friendsofthepublicgarden.org/events/ducklingday/.

Fenway Porchfest Set to Return Saturday, June 10

The free Fenway Porchfest is set to return on Saturday, June 10, to venues across the neighborhood.

Visit www.fenwayporchfest.org for more information.

Ward 4 Dems Offering Scholarships

The Boston Ward 4 Democratic Committee is offering scholarship awards for students in the ninth and 10th grades.

The committee will be honoring several students with awards of $400 each at its summer community event in August.

To apply, students must submit written responses to two essay questions in the language of their choice; the essays will then be judged on the merits of depth and originality. The extended deadline for essays is May 15.

Apply at bostonward4dems.org/scholarship-program.

For more information, email [email protected]

Ward 4 schools include Boston Latin School, William McKinley South End Academy, and the Windsor School, while Ward 4 includes parts of the Back Bay, Fenway, and South End.