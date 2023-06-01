John Moran Wins 9th Suffolk District General Election

South End resident John Moran won a resounding victory in the general election for the 9th Suffolk District state rep seat on Tuesday, May 30.

“Thank you to the voters of the 9th Suffolk district for your support and belief in our vision to bring about better days for all residents in our community,” Moran said in a press release. “I promise to fight for affordable housing of all types, access to a great education, face the addiction and mental health issue head on, protect reproductive freedom and equity and LGBTQ+ rights, and ensure that no matter your zip code, you can access a good quality of life. Together, we’ll accomplish these victories and more on Beacon Hill and deliver for the 9th Suffolk district.”

State Representative-elect John

Moran.

Throughout his campaign, Moran, who will succeed Jon Santiago as state rep, received significant endorsements from elected officials, statewide unions, Boston Teachers Union, and Planned Parenthood.