Mayor Wu’s Coffee Hours Comes to Hayes Park

Wu and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department hosted the 2023 Neighborhood Coffee Hour Series in partnership with Dunkin’® and Star Market.

Wu’s Neighborhood Coffee Hours are a unique opportunity to speak directly with the Mayor and staff from City departments about open space and their neighborhoods. Through these conversations, and a suggestion box at each site, Mayor Wu looks forward to hearing how the City of Boston can improve upon parks, public areas, and City services.

Participants will enjoy Dunkin’ Iced Coffee and assorted Dunkin’ MUNCHKINS® Donut Hole Treats along with fresh fruit from Star Market. Additional support is provided by City Express courier service. Each family in attendance will receive a free flowering plant from the Parks Department, while supplies last. Residents at each event will also be eligible to win a raffle prize from Dunkin’.