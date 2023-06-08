Kelleher Rose Garden Set To Bloom

The gorgeous roses in the Kelleher Rose Garden in the Back Bay Fens of the Emerald Necklace are about to bloom! The Rose Garden contains more than 10 classes and 200 varieties of roses – almost 1,500 plants in total! The Kelleher Rose Garden Hours are Monday – Friday 7am – 5pm and Saturday – Sunday 10am – 5pm, May through October. This romantic garden is located in the heart of the city and is a wonderful respite! Don’t miss it!

Every year, the Emerald Necklace Conservancy recruits volunteers to assist deadheading and prune roses and to weed the rose beds and borders. “Tuesday with Roses” takes place every Tuesday during the season from 5:30-7:30pm. Registration for “Tuesday with Roses” are open with more details available on www.emeraldnecklace.org