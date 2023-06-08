News in Briefs

SoWa Sundays in June

The artists of SoWa Artists Guild will also open on Sundays, June 11, 18, and 25, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 450 Harrison Ave.

​For more information, visit www.sowaartists.com, facebook.com/SoWaArtistsGuild, or https://www.instagram.com/sowaartistsguild/.

Rep. Livingstone’s Virtual Office Hours

Rep. Jay Livingstone will also hold virtual office hours on Thursday, June 15, from 10 to 11 a.m. via Zoom.

​To receive the link for Rep. Livingstone’s virtual office hours, or to set an alternate time to meet with him, email [email protected].

Fenway Porchfest Set to Return Saturday, June 10

The free Fenway Porchfest is set to return on Saturday, June 10, to venues across the neighborhood.

Visit www.fenwayporchfest.org for more information.

Ward 5 Democrats Caucus Set for June 17 at Old South Church

The Boston Ward 5 Democratic Committee will hold a Caucus to elect delegates to the Massachusetts State Democratic Convention on Saturday, June 17, at 9:30 a.m. at Old South Church, located at 645 Boylston St. in the Back Bay. All are eligible Ward 5 Democratic voters can participate in the caucus but must be checked in by 10 a.m.

The Convention is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Tsongas Center in Lowell.

For more information, visit https://bostonward5dems.org/.

Open Newbury Set to Return Sunday, July 2

Newbury Street will again be closed to vehicle traffic every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. from July 2 to Oct. 15 for the return of Open Newbury, according to the city.

The route will be the same as previous years, with Newbury Street closed to cars from Berkeley Street to Massachusetts Avenue. Parking will be restricted on Newbury Street and adjacent streets, with enforcement beginning at 5 a.m. Signs will be posted informing drivers of the change.

Visit https://mail.google.com/mail/u/0/#inbox/FMfcgzGsmNZDkqPgWqTWwLlvFTZLGQbd for more information on Open Newbury.