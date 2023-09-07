Bay Village Historic District Commission Next Monthly Meeting Set for Sept. 12

Special to the Sun

The Bay Village Historic District Commission will hold its next monthly public hearing virtually on Tuesday, September 12 at 4 p.m.

Please note: This hearing will be held virtually and not in person. To participate, please go to our Zoom meeting link or call 301-715-8592 and enter meeting ID 986 3804 0357 #. You can also email comments through email at [email protected]

Public Testimony begins at 4 p.m.

• Design Review23.1012 BV – 18 Winchester Street: At roof repair existing headhouse, and install deck and HVAC equipment.

24.0216 BV – 16 Piedmont Street: Construct a rooftop addition that includes roof deck, headhouse and sunshade structure.

• Status of Revised Regulatory Standards

• Status of 8/8/2023 public hearing minutes

• Staff updates