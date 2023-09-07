News in Brief

SoWa Sundays in September

The artists of SoWa Artists Guild will open their studios on Sundays, Sept. 3,10, and 17 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 450 Harrison Ave. SoWa Sunday on Sept. 24 will have extended hours, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.The events are free and open to the public.

​For more info, visit sowaartists.com, facebook.com/SoWaArtistsGuild, or instagram.com/sowaartistsguild/.

Virtual IAG Meeting on Proposed 415 Newbury St. Project Set for Sept. 12

The Boston Planning & Development Agency will sponsor a virtual Impact Advisory Group (IAG) meeting regarding the proposed 415 Newbury St. project on Tuesday, Sept. 12, from 6 to 8 p.m.

​The proposed project is located at 415 Newbury St. and 374 Commonwealth Ave. in the Back Bay, which are presently occupied by the Harvard Club of Boston and a surface parking lot, respectively. The project consists of two buildings containing approximately 133 residential units, residential amenities, and Harvard Club replacement facilities within approximately 181,093 square feet of building space, together with approximately 125 off-street parking spaces, and related site and public realm improvements.

​Guests are required to register in advance at https://www.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_XkL96PWPRtadpuNqIbC1pA.

Free Outdoor Concerts at 401 Park in The Fenway

Berklee College of Music’s Summer Series will offer live music from noon to 1:30 p.m. on the outdoor lawn at 401 Park in The Fenway, including Mia Walz on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Bring your lunch and enjoy free performances that span all genres by musicians from Berklee College of Music. Performances will be rescheduled in the event of inclement of weather.

Summer Fun at Library Park

The Boston Public Library presents Summer Fun with Sherry Eskin on Thursdays, Sept. 7, 14, 21, and 28 at 10:30 a.m. at the South End Library Park, 685 Tremont St.

​Children ages 6 months and up and their caregivers are invited to participate in these in-person summer activities. Every week there may be books, yoga, singing, props, and dancing. No registration is required.

​For more information, www.bpl.org.

Memorial Service for David King Set for Sept. 9 at Old South Church

Rev. David S. King, a long-serving member of the Boston Ward 4 Democratic Committee who died at age 95 on Aug. 7, will be remembered during a memorial service on Saturday, Sept. 9, at 11 a.m. at Old South Church at 645 Boylston St. in the Back Bay’s Copley Square.

New Book Club to Meet on Sept. 12 at FoMu in South End

The South End Branch of the Boston Public Library will hold the first meeting of The Scoop: Book Club on Tuesday, Sept. 12, from 2 to 3 p.m. at the FoMu ice cream shop at 655 Tremont St.

​Guests are encouraged to bring their own books for the event to discuss with the group.

​Call 617-655-2441 or email southen[email protected] for more information or to register for the book club.

South End Branch Library Card and Pop-Up Event Set for Sept. 14,

The South End Branch of the Boston Public Library will hold a Library Card and Pop-up Event on Thursday, Sept. 14, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the South End Library Park at 685 Tremont St.

​To celebrate Library Card Sign-up Month, come out to the event to sign up for a new library card, to replace a lost one, or to update your information. Guests are also welcome to take home some free books from the event.

​For more information, email [email protected].

​Mass Ave. Coalition’s Annual Festival Returns Sept. 17 to Chester Square

The Mass. Ave. Coalition will hold its annual festival, billed as ‘a festival like no other,’ on Sunday, Sept. 17, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Chester Square (Massachusetts Avenue).

The free event will include music, activities, and snacks, and sponsors include Boston Medical Center Health System and Northeastern University.

NABB Annual Meeting Set for Sept. 18 at Fisher College

The Neighborhood Association of the Back Bay (NABB) will hold its annual meeting on Monday, Sept. 18, at Fisher College at 116 Beacon St.

​The invited guest speaker is Sen. Lydia Edwards, and a social time with refreshments will follow the meeting.

​R.S.V.P. at [email protected].

Upcoming Event Sponsored by Worcester Square Area Neighborhood Association

The Worcester Square Area Neighborhood Association will be open the park for Summer Open Sundays from 1 to 7 p.m., including on Sept. 24. Enjoy a relaxing time in the park, bring some games and enjoy the view on the square. For hygiene purposes (small park, lots of kiddos running around barefoot), you are asked to leave your pets at home.

​You can find updates at online at worcestersquare.org, or at Facebook.com/worcestersquare/events.

Register Today for Beacon Hill Seminars Fall Courses

Beacon Hill Seminars is offering 20 courses this fall on a range of topics including art, history, literature, religion, economics, politics, and more. Classes meet in person in historic venues in Back Bay and Beacon Hill, or online via Zoom. The deadline for registration is Sunday, Sept.10. Visit https://beaconhillseminars.org/ or call 617-523-0970 to learn more.

Open Newbury Continues

Newbury Street will be closed to vehicle traffic every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. until Oct. 15 for Open Newbury.

The route will be the same as previous years, with Newbury Street closed to cars from Berkeley Street to Massachusetts Avenue. Parking will be restricted on Newbury Street and adjacent streets, with enforcement beginning at 5 a.m. Signs will be posted informing drivers of the change.

Call for Walkers: Register for the 35th Annual Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk

Registration is now open for the 2023 Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai. Scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 1, funds raised from the Walk support all forms of adult and pediatric patient care and cancer research at one of the nation’s premier cancer centers, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

The Jimmy Fund Walk is the only organized walk permitted on the famed Boston Marathon course, and participants have the flexibility to choose from four distance options: a 5K walk (from Dana-Farber Cancer Institute’s Longwood Medical Campus); a 10K walk (from Newton); a Half Marathon walk (from Wellesley); and a Marathon Walk (from Hopkinton).

All four routes of the Jimmy Fund Walk will culminate at the Jimmy Fund Walk Finish Line Powered by Schneider Electric. Due to construction in Copley Square, the Jimmy Fund Walk Finish Line location has been moved to the Fenway neighborhood for 2023. Walkers should know that distances may be slightly shorter as we finish the walk in front of Fenway Park. The finish line will include a celebration complete with food, music, and a speaking program.

The 2023 Walk will be held during the Jimmy Fund’s 75th anniversary year and will aim to raise $9 million in the effort to prevent, treat, and defy cancer.

To register for the Walk (#JimmyFundWalk) or to support a walker, visit www.JimmyFundWalk.org or call (866) 531-9255. Registrants can enter the promo code NEWS for $5 off the registration fee. All registered walkers will receive a bib, medal, and a Jimmy Fund Walk T-shirt.

‘Jazz Along the Charles’ Set for Saturday, Oct. 7

Celebrity Series of Boston opens its 2023/24 performance season with the return of “Jazz Along the Charles” – a free jazz event open to all, featuring more than 100 musicians in 25 local jazz ensembles, on Saturday, Oct. 7, from 2 to 4 p.m. along the Esplanade (rain or shine). Lead sponsors for the event are the Esplanade Association and the Richard K. Lubin Family Foundation.

Performances will be staged in a 1.5 mile loop from Community Boating Inc. along the Dr. Paul Dudley White Shared Use Path to the Esplanade paths around the Storrow Lagoon, past Fiedler Field and back along the Charles River.

Visit www.celebrityseries.org/jatc for more information.

Opening the Doors on the Fenway Cultural District on Oct. 9

The Fenway Alliance will be sponsoring its “Opening Our Doors” – a day of free art-and-cultural activities for all ages – on Monday, Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Fenway Cultural District.

​Visit fenwayculture.org for more information.

WLP’s Spaghetti Dinner Set for Oct. 20, at Fairmont Copley Hotel

Women’s Lunch Place (WLP) will hold its annual Spaghetti Dinner on Friday, Oct. 20, at the Fairmont Copley Hotel at 138 St. James Ave., with cocktail hour starting at 6 p.m., followed by the program at 7 p.m.

​The keynote speaker will be Dr. Jim O’Connell, president of Boston Health Care for the Homeless Program. Lisa Hughes, a news anchor for WBZ-TV News, will be the event’s master of ceremonies.

​Visit https://womenslunchplace.org/spaghetti-dinner to purchase tickets and for sponsorship opportunities.