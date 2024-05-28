ParkARTS Summer Watercolor Painting Workshops Return

Special to the Sun

Budding artists ages nine and up are invited to join the Boston Parks and Recreation Department for its popular Summer series of ParkARTS Watercolor Painting Workshops during the month of June at six Boston locations. The series of free workshops is just one of the many offerings of the 2024 ParkARTS program. The Title Sponsor is Bank of America.

The workshops welcome artists of all skill levels to create their own water-inspired masterpieces. Materials and instruction by local artists are provided. This series is open to Boston residents. Registration is required. For more information, please visit boston.gov/watercolor-workshops.

Classes are held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., weather permitting. Dates and locations for the workshops are as follows:

Saturday, June 1

LoPresti Park

33 Sumner Street, East Boston

Sunday, June 2

Christopher Columbus Park

110 Atlantic Avenue, North End

Saturday, June 8

Langone Park

529-543 Commercial Street, North End

Sunday, June 9

Boston Public Garden (Lagoon)

4 Charles Street, Downtown

Saturday, June 15

Chandler Pond

98 Lake Shore Road, Brighton

For general information, please visit Boston.gov/parks.