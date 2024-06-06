Fenway CDC Announces Acquisition of Queensberry Street Parcel for Affordable Housing Development

Special to the Sun

Fenway Community Development Corporation (Fenway CDC) is thrilled to announce the acquisition of the 112-114 Queensberry Street parcel to develop as a 100% affordable housing project. This represents a significant step in our mission to provide affordable housing for low-income residents in the Fenway neighborhood. The planned development will feature a six-story building including 24 units of permanently affordable housing. This project will include studios and one-bedroom apartments affordable to households earning between 30% and 60% of the area median income. A handful of homes will be reserved for formerly homeless residents.

Demonstrating our commitment to sustainability and community integration, the project will not include onsite parking to encourage public transportation use and reduce the environmental footprint. Fenway CDC appreciates the support of The Life Initiative (TLI), our acquisition lender, and the Community Economic Development Assistance Corporation (CEDAC), our pre-development funding lender. Fenway CDC recently filed for Small Project Review with the Boston Planning and Development Agency (BPDA) for the project, and in the coming months will apply for funding support from the City of Boston Mayor’s Office of Housing and the Commonwealth’s Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities (EHLOC).

“A critical part of our mission is to increase the availability of homes that are affordable to people of all income levels. This project in the West Fens not only adds affordable housing options for families, but it also brings additional diversity and vitality to one of the best neighborhoods in the city.” said Steven Farrell, Executive Director of Fenway CDC.

For more details on the Queensberry Street project, visit our website or contact our real estate team at Fenway CDC: Suneeth John, Deputy Director and Head of Real Estate; Nick Pittman, Senior Real Estate Project Manager; Ed Quinn, Real Estate Project Manager; and Ari Sugerman, Asset Management Associate. For more details, please visit the Boston Planning & Development Agency’s website: https://www.bostonplans.org/projects/development-projects/112-114-queensberry-street

For 51 years, Fenway Community Development Corporation has improved the lives of low-income and moderate-income residents through our affordable housing, resident services, and workforce development programs. Through community planning and organizing, we advocate for improvements in affordable housing policies that prevent displacement and homelessness and address racial disparities. Our civic engagement activities and community events enrich lives for all residents and enhance our vibrant, diverse community.