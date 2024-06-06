Trident Booksellers Recognized By City As ‘Legacy Business’

Trident Booksellers & Café was among 30 longstanding, independent businesses citywide recognized by the Mayor’s Office of Economic Opportunity for contributing to the fabric of their respective neighborhoods during the city’s second annual Legacy Business Award Reception on Tuesday, June 4, at Calderwood Pavilion in the South End.

​“We’ve been in business 40 years, and I think the stipulation was 30 years,” said Courtney Flynn, second-generation co-owner of the business at 338 Newbury St. which her parents opened in 1983. “We’re very happy to have been noted for surviving and thriving for 40 years as a small business in Boston.”

​Trident was the only Legacy Business recognized this year in the Back Bay while Cornwall’s Tavern at 644 Beacon St., which opened in 1973, and House of Culture, a longstanding women’s clothing store at 585 Columbus Ave., were the only award winners in the Fenway and South End neighborhoods, respectively.

“A ‘Legacy Business’ is defined as those businesses that are long standing, independent enterprises that make a strong contribution to community character. These businesses are cultural anchors and repositories of community traditions and stories,” according to the City of Boston’s website.