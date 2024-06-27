Boston Pops July 4th Spectacular Set To Return To Hatch Shell

The Boston Pops July 4th Spectacular will return to the Hatch Memorial Shell on the Esplanade starting at 8 p.m.

Conductor Keith Lockhart will lead a program featuring the Boston Pops orchestra with Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and R&B/soul singer Darlene Love, along with headliner Broadway star Kelli O’Hara, as well as the Americana group The Mavericks. Special guests also include the Singing Sergeants from the United States Air Force Band. The concert is expected to end at 10:30 p.m., with a fireworks display from 10:30-11 p.m. (subject to change).

The fireworks will be launched from barges docked in the middle of the river near the Hatch Shell. But to be able to actually see the concert, you need to be within the Oval – the grassy area in front of the Hatch Shell.

Meanwhile, a number of agencies and organizations will be closed in observance of the holiday, including Federal offices; Federal courts; post offices; state offices and courts: municipal offices: the RMV; public libraries; banks; and the stock market. Retail stores, including supermarkets and liquor stores, will be open.

The MBTA is open but will be running on a holiday schedule.